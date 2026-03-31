3 Global Household Brands That Diversify a Canada-Heavy Portfolio

Canadians still invest with a serious home-country tilt, even though Canada is only a small slice of the global stock market. Home bias is still very much alive in Canada, while MSCI data shows the MSCI Canada Index at about US$3.03 trillion in market cap versus about US$85.3 trillion for the MSCI World Index, which works out to roughly 3.5% of that developed-market benchmark.

That gap is the whole point. A Canada-heavy portfolio leans hard on banks, energy, and materials, while global brands can add more exposure to beauty, luxury, and consumer health. That kind of diversification can help smooth returns and widen the opportunity set. So let’s look at the top I’d consider today.

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LOR

L’Oréal (FRA:LOR) is one of the easiest global diversification picks to understand. It owns a huge stable of beauty brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, dermatological beauty, and professional products. This is not some niche European name, but a worldwide consumer powerhouse with products on drugstore shelves, in salons, and in high-end retail. That makes it a neat fit for Canadians who want something very different from another bank or pipeline.

The recent story has been steady rather than explosive, and that is often a good thing. L’Oréal reported 2025 sales of €44.1 billion, up 4%, with operating profit of €8.9 billion and an operating margin of 20.2%. Management has said it expects further acceleration in 2026, even after a softer-than-hoped fourth quarter in Asia. With the shares around €370 and a market cap near €194 billion, this is not a cheap global stock, but premium consumer brands rarely are. The appeal is consistency, global reach, and the chance to own a category leader that still expects to outgrow its market.

LVMH

LVMH (FRA:MOH) gives investors a different kind of household-brand exposure. It owns Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany, Sephora, Moët, and a long list of other luxury names that people recognize instantly. If L’Oréal gives you global beauty, LVMH gives you premium fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, and retail. It is one global stock, but it reaches across a surprising number of spending categories and regions.

The last year has been bumpier here. LVMH reported 2025 revenue of €80.8 billion, while operating profit fell 9% as currency moves, tariffs on alcohol exports, and high gold prices squeezed margins. Still, fourth-quarter sales rose 1% on an organic basis and topped expectations, helped by better demand in China and stronger watches and jewellery sales. The shares have been knocked around, and with the global stock trading at roughly 23 times 2026 earnings. That is still not cheap, but it is more reasonable than luxury stocks often look when sentiment is hot. For a long-term investor, that mix of elite brands and a cooler valuation makes it interesting.

RKI

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT) rounds out the trio with a more defensive angle. It owns everyday names like Lysol, Durex, Mucinex, and Finish, so this is less about glamour and more about products people keep buying. That can be useful in a portfolio full of cyclical Canadian sectors. It gives investors exposure to consumer health and household staples without relying on North American spending alone.

Its latest results were actually strong, even if the market acted a little grumpy about them. Reckitt reported 2025 core net revenue growth of 5.2%, with group adjusted operating profit up 5.3%. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 5.4%, driven by 17.2% growth in emerging markets, especially China and India. The concern is that management did not give margin guidance for 2026, and investors worried about stranded costs after the Essential Home divestment. Even so, valuation data shows Reckitt at about 28.7 times earnings. For patient investors, a cheaper entry point could be part of the charm.

Bottom line

Put the three global stocks together and the diversification case looks pretty strong. L’Oréal brings quality and steady execution, LVMH brings global luxury with a more interesting valuation than usual, and Reckitt brings defensive household spending with emerging-market growth. None of them depend on the Canadian economy to shine. That is exactly why they can help a Canada-heavy portfolio breathe a little easier.