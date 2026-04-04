A Scorching-Hot Stock Worth the Growth Jolt

This red-hot TSX stock is surging fast — and its growth story may still be in its early innings.

Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX:SOIL) has delivered massive gains, with its stock surging over 220% in the past year.

Escalating geopolitical tensions have kept the Canadian stock market volatile in recent months. As a result, many solid businesses are just treading water. However, some great stocks are still thriving. And that’s exactly the kind of stocks long-term Foolish investors look for. Businesses that don’t just deliver solid numbers today but are also building a stronger future. In this article, I’ll talk about this company, Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX:SOIL), and tell you why this hot stock could be worth considering.

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Decoding Saturn Oil & Gas’s business model

If you don’t know it already, Saturn Oil & Gas is a Canadian energy company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. Its operations are mainly concentrated in Alberta and Saskatchewan, targeting formations such as Midale, Frobisher, Bakken, Viking, Cardium, and Kaybob.

In simple terms, the company focuses on producing oil and gas, but what sets it apart is how efficiently it operates and how strategically it grows through acquisitions.

Right now, Saturn stock trades at $6.28 per share with a market cap of $1.1 billion. The stock has delivered exceptional returns over the past year, surging 220%.

What’s fueling the fire?

Saturn’s latest earnings clearly highlight strong operational momentum as it posted record production in the fourth quarter of 2025 at 43,657 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), exceeding its guidance. For the full year, its production averaged 41,728 boe/d, marking a 46% increase per debt-adjusted share.

Efficiency has been another key strength. In 2025, the company’s adjusted funds flow reached $464 million, up 22% YoY (year over year). For the year, its free funds flow came in at a record $223 million, translating into a 50% free funds flow yield.

This strong cash generation has allowed the company to strengthen its balance sheet and reward shareholders. Saturn repaid $110 million in debt during 2025, ending the year with $761.5 million in net debt. It also returned over $33 million to shareholders through share buybacks, including $12 million in the fourth quarter alone.

A future built on strategic growth

Saturn Oil & Gas continues to focus on expanding its core areas through disciplined acquisitions. In 2025, it invested $94 million in tuck-in deals, increasing its development opportunities, including more than 380 identified open-hole multi-lateral drilling locations. The company’s reserves are also trending higher.

Despite lower oil price assumptions, its net asset value per share remains solid across all reserve categories.

Looking forward, Saturn expects production between 41,000 and 42,000 boe/d, with capital spending of $40 million to $50 million in the first quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, its focus remains on generating free funds flow, reducing debt, and maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

Saturn Oil & Gas is not just benefiting from strong commodity prices. It is building a business focused on efficiency, growth, and long-term value creation. For investors looking for a high-growth energy stock, this is one name worth considering.