Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » A Scorching-Hot Stock Worth the Growth Jolt

A Scorching-Hot Stock Worth the Growth Jolt

This red-hot TSX stock is surging fast — and its growth story may still be in its early innings.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX:SOIL) has delivered massive gains, with its stock surging over 220% in the past year.
  • Strong production growth and rising cash flow highlight its efficient operations and disciplined strategy.
  • Ongoing acquisitions, rising reserves, and debt reduction support its long-term growth potential.

Escalating geopolitical tensions have kept the Canadian stock market volatile in recent months. As a result, many solid businesses are just treading water. However, some great stocks are still thriving. And that’s exactly the kind of stocks long-term Foolish investors look for. Businesses that don’t just deliver solid numbers today but are also building a stronger future. In this article, I’ll talk about this company, Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX:SOIL), and tell you why this hot stock could be worth considering.

rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Decoding Saturn Oil & Gas’s business model

If you don’t know it already, Saturn Oil & Gas is a Canadian energy company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. Its operations are mainly concentrated in Alberta and Saskatchewan, targeting formations such as Midale, Frobisher, Bakken, Viking, Cardium, and Kaybob.

In simple terms, the company focuses on producing oil and gas, but what sets it apart is how efficiently it operates and how strategically it grows through acquisitions.

Right now, Saturn stock trades at $6.28 per share with a market cap of $1.1 billion. The stock has delivered exceptional returns over the past year, surging 220%.

What’s fueling the fire?

Saturn’s latest earnings clearly highlight strong operational momentum as it posted record production in the fourth quarter of 2025 at 43,657 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), exceeding its guidance. For the full year, its production averaged 41,728 boe/d, marking a 46% increase per debt-adjusted share.

Efficiency has been another key strength. In 2025, the company’s adjusted funds flow reached $464 million, up 22% YoY (year over year). For the year, its free funds flow came in at a record $223 million, translating into a 50% free funds flow yield.

This strong cash generation has allowed the company to strengthen its balance sheet and reward shareholders. Saturn repaid $110 million in debt during 2025, ending the year with $761.5 million in net debt. It also returned over $33 million to shareholders through share buybacks, including $12 million in the fourth quarter alone.

A future built on strategic growth

Saturn Oil & Gas continues to focus on expanding its core areas through disciplined acquisitions. In 2025, it invested $94 million in tuck-in deals, increasing its development opportunities, including more than 380 identified open-hole multi-lateral drilling locations. The company’s reserves are also trending higher.

Despite lower oil price assumptions, its net asset value per share remains solid across all reserve categories.

Looking forward, Saturn expects production between 41,000 and 42,000 boe/d, with capital spending of $40 million to $50 million in the first quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, its focus remains on generating free funds flow, reducing debt, and maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

Saturn Oil & Gas is not just benefiting from strong commodity prices. It is building a business focused on efficiency, growth, and long-term value creation. For investors looking for a high-growth energy stock, this is one name worth considering.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian ETFs Worth Tucking Into a TFSA and Holding for the Long Haul

| Kay Ng

Use your TFSA for long-term, tax-free compounding and fill it with high-quality, low-cost ETFs you can hold through market cycles.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Stocks for Beginners

This Stellar Canadian Stock Is Up 497% This Past Year and There’s More Growth Ahead

| Jitendra Parashar

This under-the-radar Canadian stock has surged nearly 500% in 12 months – and its growth story may just be getting…

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

A Dirt-Cheap Canadian Dividend Growth Stock Built for the Long Haul

| Demetris Afxentiou

A dirt‑cheap Canadian dividend growth stock offering stability, steady income, and reliable annual payout increases for long‑term investors.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Perfect Monthly Dividend Stock With a 7.7% Yield

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This grocery-anchored REIT aims to deliver reliable monthly TFSA income, but its payout coverage is the key metric to watch.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

A 5.7%-Yielding TFSA Pick That Pays Consistent Cash

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for an income pick in a TFSA can consider buying this stock on dips.

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

Want Global Growth Without U.S. Stocks? Start With These 2 Names

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want global growth without adding more U.S. exposure, ASML and SAP offer two very different but powerful ways…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Stocks for Beginners

3 Global Household Brands That Diversify a Canada-Heavy Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three global consumer stocks can help Canadians reduce home bias and add exposure to sectors the TSX barely offers.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

A Practically Perfect TFSA Stock With a 10.3% Monthly Payout for March 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

PGI.UN is a TFSA-friendly way to target high monthly income, but the payout only matters if the fund’s bond portfolio…

Read more »