Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 30

The TSX could open on cautious footing today as investors closely watch key economic data, earnings releases, and BoC and Fed rate decisions.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Upbeat corporate earnings, stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data, and a rebound in oil and gas prices helped Canadian equities edge higher on Tuesday, though investors stayed cautious ahead of upcoming central bank decisions. These factors pushed the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 134 points, or 0.5%, to a record close of 27,540.

Nearly all key market sectors ended the session in the green, but the market rally was mainly led by handsome gains in the shares of real estate, consumer staples, and commodity-linked companies.

Notably, U.S. consumer confidence ticked higher in July, with the Conference Board index rising to 97.2, driven by improved expectations around income and employment. However, the short-term outlook remained cautious, as recession signals persisted with expectations still below the 80 threshold for a sixth straight month.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica (TSX:CLS) jumped by 17% to $278.36 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This sharp rally in CLS stock came after the Toronto-based company crushed second-quarter earnings expectations.

Last quarter, Celestica’s revenue surged 21% year over year, while adjusted earnings rose 54% — both topping the high end of its own guidance with the help of stronger-than-expected demand in its communications segment. The company also boosted its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, now forecasting US$11.55 billion in revenue and US$5.50 per share in adjusted earnings. On a year-to-date basis, CLS stock is now up 110%.

Shares of BRP, Colliers International, and New Gold were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each rising by at least 4.4%.

In contrast, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock tanked by nearly 12% to $19.34 per share after its second-quarter profits and free cash flow sharply fell year over year due to higher costs and lower margins. Despite the airline firm reaffirming its 2025 outlook, the market reacted negatively, extending the stock’s year-to-date decline to over 13%.

Energy Fuels, NFI Group, and Lightspeed Commerce dived by at least 3.3% each, making them among the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Air Canada, Cenovus Energy, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and metal prices were mostly mixed early Wednesday, pointing to a muted start for the resource-heavy TSX today.

In addition to the U.S. non-farm employment and gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers this morning, both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada (BoC) are set to deliver closely watched policy decisions later today, which could significantly influence market direction.

With both central banks expected to hold rates steady, investors will focus on any changes in tone or forward guidance, especially around inflation risks and the potential for cuts later this year.

As the ongoing corporate earnings season heats up, several TSX-listed companies, including Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Kinross Gold, Bausch Health, Badger Infrastructure, GFL Environmental, CGI, Capital Power, and Freehold Royalties, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada, Celestica, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Brp, CGI, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Capital Power, Freehold Royalties, Lightspeed Commerce, and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 29

| Jitendra Parashar

With earnings in focus and gold still under pressure, the TSX could struggle for clear direction at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may stay range-bound at the open today as mixed commodities and looming central bank policy moves keep sentiment…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could trade on cautious footing today, as falling gold offsets oil gains and focus shifts to a busier…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 24

| Jitendra Parashar

After another record close, the TSX may trade sideways at the open today as mixed commodities and more earnings reports…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could see sector-driven swings today as metals rally and investors gear up for a busy corporate earnings season.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may open weaker today as soft commodity prices and caution ahead of earnings season weigh on sentiment.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With corporate earnings season looming, the TSX may stay range-bound at the open today as metal gains offset oil weakness.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After a record-breaking rally, the TSX may extend gains at the open today as firmer metals support miners ahead of…

Read more »