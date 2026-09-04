These three dividend stocks offer reliable cash flow, and strong records of rewarding shareholders through changing markets.

3 Dividend Stocks Built to Keep Paying Through Any Market Condition

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Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has maintained the longest uninterrupted dividend-payment record of any Canadian company.

The market is always changing. Interest rates rise and fall (or as we saw recently, sometimes they stay the same), economic growth can slow, and risk is always present. Throughout, investors need the right dividend stocks that continue to pay regardless of how the market is faring.

That’s why picking reliable dividend stocks today can make a huge difference in your portfolio over the long term. These are the businesses with the financial strength to keep operating and paying across different market cycles.

In some cases, they even offer decades of incremental bumps to their dividends.

While there are several options to consider, these three dividend stocks offer all of that and more.

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Canadian Utilities brings predictability to the portfolio

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) is one of the larger utility stocks on the market. The company provides electricity and natural gas infrastructure in Canada and Australia.

Electricity and natural gas are essential services. Customers keep using them throughout the economic cycle, and they can’t cut or trade down that service the way they might with a retail purchase.

A majority of Canadian Utilities’ earnings come from regulated operations, which provide greater visibility into future revenue and cash flow. It also means that Canadian Utilities can predictably invest in growth initiatives and pay its quarterly dividend.

Canadian Utilities’ growth potential largely stems from its $12 billion capital plan that continues through 2030. That investment is expected to expand the company’s rate base and create room for additional earnings growth.

That stability has allowed Canadian Utilities to build the longest dividend-growth streak in Canada. As of the time of writing, Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend annually for 54 consecutive years.

The company currently offers a yield of 3.7%, making it one of the must-have dividend stocks in any portfolio.

Canadian Utilities isn’t going to offer explosive growth. Instead, the company’s appeal stems from its consistent operations and steadily rising income. For investors looking at dividend stocks to buy now, that checks off all the boxes.

Canadian National Railway owns an irreplaceable network

The second of three dividend stocks to consider right now is Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR). Canadian National operates a freight network that extends to three coasts in North America.

The railway hauls everything from automotive components, crude and chemicals to wheat, precious metals and everyday essential products. In other words, that network is highly defensive.

Recreating that network would require enormous investment, regulatory approvals, and decades of construction. That gives Canadian National a competitive advantage few companies can match.

That economic role helps Canadian National generate the cash flow needed to keep investing in its network while increasing its dividend.

Turning to income, Canadian National offers investors a respectable 2.2% yield. While that yield may seem lower, the company has an impressive annual dividend growth streak that extends three decades.

Bank of Montreal has paid through generations of uncertainty

Rounding out the list of dividend stocks to buy is Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). BMO is the oldest of Canada’s big bank stocks with a history extending nearly two centuries. Across that time, BMO has endured through every type of market condition imaginable.

Today ,the bank offers a diversified financial business that includes both Canadian and U.S. banking segments, as well as wealth management, insurance, and capital markets.

This gives the bank multiple revenue streams to support its dividend.

BMO has the longest uninterrupted dividend-payment history of any company in Canada. As of the time of writing, BMO offers a yield of 2.9%. The bank has also provided regular upticks to that dividend over the years, including a 5% increase in 2026.

Why these dividend stocks can keep paying

No dividend is guaranteed, and no stock is without risk.

Together, these three dividend stocks spread that defensive strength across utilities, transportation, and banking. Each stock caters to different segments of the market and offers defensive appeal.

Canadian Utilities offers defensive utility earnings and half a century of dividend increases. Canadian National provides an irreplaceable transportation network with room for dividend growth. Finally, BMO adds an established banking franchise and a dividend record that is approaching two centuries.

For investors who are building an income portfolio, these dividend stocks offer three different ways to keep collecting cash through changing market conditions.