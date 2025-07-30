Member Login
Home » Investing » What Are Some High-Growth Canadian Stocks? 

What Are Some High-Growth Canadian Stocks? 

The second half of the year is a time when Canadian growth stocks ride their seasonal rallies. Here are some growth stocks to consider.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
person stacking rocks by the lake

Source: Getty Images

Recently, Clestica’s (TSX:CLS) share price surged a whopping 17% in just one day on July 29 after its earnings beat its guidance. The strong demand for networking switches from hyperscaler customers drove revenue up 21% year-over-year to $2.89 billion in the second quarter of 2025, beating its guidance of $2.72 billion. It also revised its 2025 guidance upwards to reflect the strong demand. If you have missed this growth rally, you need not worry. Canada has some cyclical and seasonal stocks that can generate high growth in a short period.

With the July 29 rally, Celestica stock is now in the oversold category, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 80.2, indicating that a correction is likely. The RSI takes the 14-day average and determines the speed and magnitude of price changes. On a scale of 1 to 100, an RSI above 70 indicates that the share is overbought, and an RSI below 30 is underbought.

High-growth Canadian stocks to consider

Among seasonal growth stocks are e-commerce stocks like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Lightspeed Commerce. They tend to rally in the second half during the holiday season. Between the two, Shopify is a better growth stock as Lightspeed is still recovering from expensive acquisitions made in 2021.

Shopify

This time, the rally came early as Shopify stock jumped 57% from its April 2025 low and is just 6.3% below its 2024 holiday season peak. This makes one wonder if the stock has already ridden its seasonal rally. The RSI of 61 says otherwise. While the buying momentum has picked up, more growth is likely in November.

In 2024, Shopify stock surged 51% between early August and October and rallied another 57% to its holiday season peak in February 2025. This shift is because Shopify’s strategy to expand beyond small and medium businesses (SMB) to Enterprises, beyond North America to International markets, and beyond online to offline channels is normalizing seasonal growth. The company continued to grow its revenue by more than 20% for nine consecutive quarters.

You could consider buying the stock even now and enjoy another 40–50% holiday season rally till February. A good strategy is to buy the dip in the seasonally weak months of March and April, and sell in the February rally.

Hive Digital Technologies stock

Hive Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) stock is cheap at the moment as it is in the next stage of artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain growth. Currently, hardware companies like Celestica are experiencing growth as hyperscalers and companies like Hive invest in building AI-ready data centres.

Hive is growing its capacity from six Exahash per second (EH/s) to 25 EH/s by December 2025. Its BUZZ High Performance Computing (HPC) segment saw 300 times revenue growth in the second quarter. The new capacity addition will help the company grow its HPC revenue and bring it on par with Bitcoin mining income. The capacity expansion could grow revenue fourfold and drive the stock price.

Hive stock is currently at an RSI of 49, which indicates balanced price momentum. Now is a good time to buy the stock before the momentum picks up. Early investing could help you ride the rally and double your investment, given the stock’s high volatility.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right stock can make a difference in your investment returns. Investing is only the first step. You should monitor returns on your investment periodically to determine whether to hold or sell a stock.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Propel Holdings is a top TSX stock that should be on your watchlist right now as it trades at a…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

I’m All-In on This AI Stock While Everyone Else Is Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Look, we all have our pitfalls. But the market could be completely wrong about this top tech stock.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 AI Software Stock That’s My Pick for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you want to get into AI doesn't mean it has to be risky, especially with this tech stock.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

This Financial Services Stock Is My Fintech Exposure Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to benefit as shares climb higher among fintech stocks, this might be a good one to check…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two price-friendly tech stocks are the smartest buys in TSX's high-growth sector today.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Now for High Growth Potential

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top tech stocks I think could be growth gems for long-term investors with the willingness and ability…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Stocks for Beginners

1 AI Revolution Stock That’s My Ultimate Growth Play for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The AI revolution is still underway, and this is one of the best buys to consider.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Fortune: How 1 Technology Stock Could Secure Your Financial Future

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Can Topicus.com stock replicate Constellation Software stock's brilliant success in Europe for TFSA investors?

Read more »