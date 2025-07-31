Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra-Safe Dividend Yields

2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra-Safe Dividend Yields

Here are two safe Canadian dividend stocks that combine consistent returns with financial resilience.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

While there are several Canadian stocks that could reward you with attractive dividends, it’s not easy to find ones that offer both stability and peace of mind in today’s uncertain economic environment. Some yields look tempting at first glance, but the risks hiding underneath can often make you think twice. That’s why Foolish Investors may want to turn their focus to companies with a strong financial foundation, reliable business models, and a solid track record of returning capital to shareholders.

In this article, I’ll talk about two top Canadian dividend stocks that have built reputations around stability and now offer dividend yields that are not only attractive but feel incredibly safe.

Great-West Lifeco stock

If we’re talking about safe Canadian dividend stocks to buy, Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is hard to ignore. This Winnipeg-based insurance and financial services firm has carved out a strong footprint across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, operating under well-known brands like Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life.

After rallying by over 25% in the last year, its shares currently trade at $52.02 apiece, giving it a market cap of $48.5 billion. At this market price, it offers a 4.7% annualized dividend yield, paid quarterly.

In the first quarter of 2025, Great-West posted a 5% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its base earnings to $1.03 billion with the help of solid performance in its retirement and wealth businesses. Notably, the company’s U.S. operations led the charge with 13% YoY growth in base earnings, mainly supported by strong rollover sales and retirement plan wins at Empower. Similarly, its Canada and Europe divisions saw modest changes, with the Europe segment showing a 6% YoY increase in base earnings due to new annuity business and wealth flows.

More importantly, Great-West Lifeco is continuing to shift toward higher-growth, capital-efficient businesses. It’s reducing risk exposure in areas like reinsurance and focusing more on wealth and retirement services — segments that bring recurring income and long-term scalability. That’s why, for investors looking for a safe dividend stock with decades of experience and a forward-looking strategy, GWO stock checks the right boxes.

IGM Financial stock

IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) could be another top company that fits well into the list of safe dividend stocks to buy. Headquartered in Winnipeg, it mainly focuses on wealth and asset management through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments.

Following an 18% run over the last year, IGM stock currently trades at $46.10 per share with a market cap of $10.9 billion. It has an attractive 4.9% annualized dividend yield, also paid quarterly.

In the first quarter of 2025, IGM’s adjusted net earnings jumped 5.9% YoY to a record $237.8 million. During the quarter, the company’s assets under management and advisement climbed by more than 9% YoY to hit a new high of $275 billion, while its total assets, including strategic investments, climbed to $503.6 billion.

As IGM continues to deepen its reach by leveraging partnerships and growing its institutional business, its long-term growth outlook looks solid. Moreover, with a strong balance sheet, rising assets, and a focus on scalable growth, it has the potential to keep rewarding income-focused investors for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock might be the biggest stock on the TSX, but does that mean it's a big buy?

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Still a Good Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

TD Bank has been through a rollercoaster the past few years, but it's finally recovering nicely. Should you buy the…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Bank Stocks

The Canadian Bank That Has Raised Dividends for 24 Straight Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock has the longest dividend payout history out there. And it's still a strong buy.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: I’d Go Big on This Undervalued Canadian Dividend Champion

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend champion looks ready to bounce back and could reward patient TFSA investors.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Bank Stocks

The Smartest Financial Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong fundamentals, growth plans, and rising momentum make these two Canadian financial stocks worth considering today.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

1 Beautiful Bank Stock Down to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock has had a fairly rough few years, but with shares back at 52-week highs, what's next?

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Stocks for Beginners

1 Captivating Canadian Stock Down 3.5% Investors Seriously Need to Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A slight dip in Canada's Berkshire Hathaway could be one of the most attractive long-term buys on the TSX today.

Read more »

businesswoman meets with client to get loan
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Bank That’s Cheaper Than It’s Been in a Long Time

| Demetris Afxentiou

The big banks are always great long-term picks. Here's one Canadian bank that's cheaper than it's been in a long…

Read more »