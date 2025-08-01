This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Still Ridiculously Cheap

It’s not often that a software stock with steady double-digit revenue growth and rising profits trades at a steep discount. And honestly, that’s not exactly the case here. However, when comparing to what could be in this stock’s future, that’s exactly what you get: a cheap stock.

That’s why today we’re going to be discussing Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). The European software giant, a spinoff of Constellation Software, has quietly become one of the most compelling tech stories on the TSX Venture Exchange. And right now, it’s offering up a rare opportunity for patient, long-term investors.

About Topicus

Topicus isn’t chasing headlines with vague promises of artificial intelligence. It’s doing something much more powerful: embedding artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into real, profitable software businesses across healthcare, education, and public sector verticals. That kind of focus has driven steady earnings and free cash flow, quarter after quarter.

The most recent earnings report for Q1 2025 makes a strong case that the market has more to give. Revenue jumped 16% year over year to €355.6 million, with 4% coming from organic growth, no small feat in a software sector still grappling with macro headwinds. Net income came in at €38.8 million, or €0.30 per share, up from €28.3 million and €0.22 per share a year ago. That’s a clean, sustainable profit increase of nearly 37%.

And this isn’t just about the income statement. Topicus posted free cash flow available to shareholders of €161.7 million, up 21% from last year. Operating cash flow hit €271.4 million, a 19% gain. In plain terms, the tech stock is not only growing revenue but turning more of it into real cash that could fund future growth or shareholder returns.

More to come

That’s where things get interesting. Rather than hoard that cash or chase risky expansion, Topicus has been steadily deploying capital into bolt-on acquisitions. That’s a major move in a fragmented European software landscape, and one that’s consistent with Topicus’s core strategy of buying durable software businesses and running them efficiently.

Of course, critics will say the tech stock isn’t cheap on paper. Even after the recent pullback, TOI trades at a forward earnings multiple that some might call expensive for a Venture-listed name. But that misses the point. Topicus’ valuation is a reflection of its quality. This is a company with Constellation Software’s DNA, which means capital discipline, long-term thinking, and a history of beating the odds. And have you looked at Constellation’s four-digit share price lately?

Unlike many tech peers, Topicus isn’t burning cash or relying on hype cycles. It’s profitable, cash-generative, and quietly expanding in a market many North American investors ignore: Europe. That geographic moat gives it access to deal flow and operating efficiencies that aren’t always visible on this side of the Atlantic.

Considerations

It’s also important to consider that AI is increasingly becoming embedded in Topicus’s software stack. From health care scheduling to government workflows, the tech stock’s platforms are benefiting from smarter, more predictive systems. AI at Topicus is less about splashy product launches and more about making real software work better, precisely the kind of execution that compounds returns over time.

If you’re looking for a flashy AI name that’s going to double overnight, this isn’t it. But if you want a proven compounder, now trading at a discount, Topicus is worth a long look. Topicus is still growing, it’s still profitable, and it’s still making smart capital allocation decisions. Yet its stock price has more room to run, offering what looks like a compelling entry point for investors who are willing to think past the next quarter.

Bottom line

Sometimes, the market gets distracted. Sometimes it forgets that boring, cash-rich software businesses quietly using AI are the ones that win over time. Topicus isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s just trying to own every wheel it can find, and make each one spin just a bit smarter.