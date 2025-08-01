Member Login
Home » Investing » This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Still Ridiculously Cheap

This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Still Ridiculously Cheap

It’s not often that a software stock with steady double-digit revenue growth and rising profits trades at a steep discount. …

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying

Source: Getty Images

It’s not often that a software stock with steady double-digit revenue growth and rising profits trades at a steep discount. And honestly, that’s not exactly the case here. However, when comparing to what could be in this stock’s future, that’s exactly what you get: a cheap stock.

That’s why today we’re going to be discussing Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). The European software giant, a spinoff of Constellation Software, has quietly become one of the most compelling tech stories on the TSX Venture Exchange. And right now, it’s offering up a rare opportunity for patient, long-term investors.

About Topicus

Topicus isn’t chasing headlines with vague promises of artificial intelligence. It’s doing something much more powerful: embedding artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into real, profitable software businesses across healthcare, education, and public sector verticals. That kind of focus has driven steady earnings and free cash flow, quarter after quarter.

The most recent earnings report for Q1 2025 makes a strong case that the market has more to give. Revenue jumped 16% year over year to €355.6 million, with 4% coming from organic growth, no small feat in a software sector still grappling with macro headwinds. Net income came in at €38.8 million, or €0.30 per share, up from €28.3 million and €0.22 per share a year ago. That’s a clean, sustainable profit increase of nearly 37%.

And this isn’t just about the income statement. Topicus posted free cash flow available to shareholders of €161.7 million, up 21% from last year. Operating cash flow hit €271.4 million, a 19% gain. In plain terms, the tech stock is not only growing revenue but turning more of it into real cash that could fund future growth or shareholder returns.

More to come

That’s where things get interesting. Rather than hoard that cash or chase risky expansion, Topicus has been steadily deploying capital into bolt-on acquisitions. That’s a major move in a fragmented European software landscape, and one that’s consistent with Topicus’s core strategy of buying durable software businesses and running them efficiently.

Of course, critics will say the tech stock isn’t cheap on paper. Even after the recent pullback, TOI trades at a forward earnings multiple that some might call expensive for a Venture-listed name. But that misses the point. Topicus’ valuation is a reflection of its quality. This is a company with Constellation Software’s DNA, which means capital discipline, long-term thinking, and a history of beating the odds. And have you looked at Constellation’s four-digit share price lately?

Unlike many tech peers, Topicus isn’t burning cash or relying on hype cycles. It’s profitable, cash-generative, and quietly expanding in a market many North American investors ignore: Europe. That geographic moat gives it access to deal flow and operating efficiencies that aren’t always visible on this side of the Atlantic.

Considerations

It’s also important to consider that AI is increasingly becoming embedded in Topicus’s software stack. From health care scheduling to government workflows, the tech stock’s platforms are benefiting from smarter, more predictive systems. AI at Topicus is less about splashy product launches and more about making real software work better, precisely the kind of execution that compounds returns over time.

If you’re looking for a flashy AI name that’s going to double overnight, this isn’t it. But if you want a proven compounder, now trading at a discount, Topicus is worth a long look. Topicus is still growing, it’s still profitable, and it’s still making smart capital allocation decisions. Yet its stock price has more room to run, offering what looks like a compelling entry point for investors who are willing to think past the next quarter.

Bottom line

Sometimes, the market gets distracted. Sometimes it forgets that boring, cash-rich software businesses quietly using AI are the ones that win over time. Topicus isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s just trying to own every wheel it can find, and make each one spin just a bit smarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now While They’re on Sale

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two Canadian growth stocks can deliver superior returns in the long…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate AI Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The AI rally is back and this time its not Nvidia. This is the ultimate AI stock to buy for…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in beaten-down TSX stocks such as Shopify should allow you to generate outsized gains over the next decade.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 Across 3 Canadian Tech Stocks for Profit Potential

| Puja Tayal

Investing in tech stocks beyond AI can also be rewarding for their consistent profit potential. These Canadian stocks are worth…

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Tech Stocks

This Technology Stock, Down 52%, Is My Growth Sector Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After surging during the pandemic, this tech stock is due for a major comeback. And it could be on the…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Down 3% Is the Opportunity of a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

On the surface, 3% may not look like much, yet it's enough when you're looking at a solid buy like…

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Tech Stocks

What Are Some High-Growth Canadian Stocks? 

| Puja Tayal

The second half of the year is a time when Canadian growth stocks ride their seasonal rallies. Here are some…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Propel Holdings is a top TSX stock that should be on your watchlist right now as it trades at a…

Read more »