Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks for High-Yield Investors

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks for High-Yield Investors

In the current market conditions, look for companies that have demonstrated an ability to deliver dividend growth through challenging economic situations.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Source: Getty Images

Retirees and other income investors are searching for good Canadian dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account portfolios.

In the current market conditions, where the TSX is near a record high and tariffs threaten to cause a recession, it makes sense to look for companies that have demonstrated an ability to deliver dividend growth through challenging economic situations.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades near $62.50 per share at the time of writing. The stock is down from the 2025 high of around $65, so investors have a chance to buy ENB on a bit of a dip.

Enbridge is a giant in the energy infrastructure and utility sectors. The company is now the largest operator of natural gas utilities in North America after completing a US$14 billion purchase of three American natural gas utilities in 2024. These assets complement Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission network of pipelines and storage facilities. Natural gas demand is expected to rise steadily in the next few years as gas-fired power facilities are built to provide electricity to artificial intelligence data centres.

Enbridge has also expanded its renewable energy division. It acquired the third-largest solar and wind developer in the United States to boost its renewable capabilities. The group recently announced plans to build a new US$900 million, 600 megawatt solar site in Texas.

On the export side, Enbridge purchased an export terminal in Texas and is a partner on the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. International demand for North American energy is rising as countries seek out reliable sources from stable suppliers.

Enbridge’s oil pipeline network remains strategically important to the smooth operation of the Canadian and U.S. economies. The company moves about 30% of the oil produced in the two countries. Canada’s new push to reduce its reliance on the U.S. for its oil sales could lead to new oil pipelines being built to supply international markets. Enbridge would be a top candidate to build and operate new oil pipeline infrastructure in the country.

Enbridge is working on a $28 billion capital program that will help drive earnings and distributable cash flow higher to support dividend growth. The board increased the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6%.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) trades near $22 per share at the time of writing, compared to $34 at one point in 2022. The stock is arguably a contrarian pick right now as the telecom sector faces a variety of challenges, including reduced immigration and high interest rates. Telus uses a lot of debt to fund its capital program. Higher debt expenses can put pressure on cash that is available for distributions. The reduction in newcomers to Canada will lead to lower sales of new devices and slower subscription growth in the industry. This might be why Telus and its peers fought a price war last year that squeezed industry margins.

Despite the challenges, Telus remains optimistic and continues to deliver decent financial results. Management expects free cash flow to remain robust enough in the next few years to support planned annual dividend increases of 3% to 8%. Investors who buy Telus stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 7.5%.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Telus pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying business, stable cash flows, and attractive valuations, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for long-term investors.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Primaris REIT offers a trifactor of yield, income growth, and deep value for passive income investors in August

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

1 Insurance Giant That’s My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While some investors might be wary of the insurance sector, this insurance giant is exactly the kind of contrarian bet…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

How to Grow $10K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX-listed companies are known for their consistent dividend payouts and growth, and attractive yields of 6% or more.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

11.5% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Income investors look no further. This ETF pays a massive 11.5% dividend yield and pays out monthly.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Stocks for Contrarian Investors

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid Every Month: 3 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks can power your portfolio to consistently generate solid month passive income.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching These 6 Retirement Income Sources

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA isn't some evil genius, but it's certainly going to make sure you're reporting every retirement income source.

Read more »