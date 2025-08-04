Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Alphabet Stock Popped on Monday

Why Alphabet Stock Popped on Monday

Alphabet continues to build alliances with the electric utilities that feed its artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

Posted by
Rich Smith
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Rich Smith spent most of the mid-to-late '90s in Moscow, advising U.S. and European companies eager to get in on the action of Russia's emerging market. Segueing into Ukrainian law, he then did the same thing for Westerners investing in Kiev. At some point, he decided that instead of telling these companies how to make money for themselves, he'd prefer to own a piece of the companies (and their profits) -- and began investing. Retiring to rural Indiana to continue this project, he continues to invest for his own account, and to advise other investors on how to maximize their profits, and minimize their risks, by writing directly for The Motley Fool as a contributor, and on special assignment for Yahoo! Finance and AOL DailyFinance. He undertakes assignments for other media outlets -- online, print, radio, and television, upon request. Follow @richsmithfool !function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");
Published
| More on:
1 green arrow going up.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock, the parent company to Google, skipped 3% higher through 3 p.m. Monday after announcing it has signed a “special, joint contract” with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), a subsidiary of electric utility company American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP).

AEP stock was up 1%.

Google and AEP: Better together?

The goal of this contract, say the companies, is to support “I&M’s ability to provide reliable and affordable service for all customers as communities continue to experience significant economic growth.”

And the subtext to all that is that Google’s efforts to grow its artificial intelligence (AI) business, its data server farms, and its power needs may place a strain on I&M’s ability to generate and deliver power to other “communities” of customers. To mitigate this strain, “Google will leverage new capabilities that allow it to reduce or shift electricity demand to carry out nonurgent tasks during hours when the electric grid is under less stress.”

Is this good or bad news for Alphabet stock?

The companies didn’t provide any financial figures for how their contract will work, or whether Google will be providing financial support to AEP. Still, if successful, the cooperation between Google and AEP will help to smooth out electricity demand, lower “peak load” demand for electricity, and reduce power costs.

This would be a benefit to both AEP and Google, lowering the latter’s costs and ensuring it has the power it needs, when it needs it, particularly to support its planned $2 billion data center investment in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While it doesn’t necessarily “move the needle” much on Alphabet stock, I’d say it’s still a net positive for the company.

And with Alphabet stock costing only 20x earnings and still growing rapidly, that’s good news for investors.

Fool contributor Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Why This AI Stock Makes Me More Excited Than Any Other Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is the under-the-radar Canadian powerhouse that makes me more excited than any other AI investment on the market…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

I’m Doubling Down on This AI Stock Before it Doubles Again

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this top Canadian AI stock is still worth a closer look -- even after a 578% run.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

This Stock Is My Ultimate Contrarian AI Play

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock has quietly reinvented itself, and its latest earnings suggest it may finally be turning the corner.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Still Ridiculously Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It’s not often that a software stock with steady double-digit revenue growth and rising profits trades at a steep discount.…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now While They’re on Sale

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two Canadian growth stocks can deliver superior returns in the long…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate AI Stock to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The AI rally is back and this time its not Nvidia. This is the ultimate AI stock to buy for…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in beaten-down TSX stocks such as Shopify should allow you to generate outsized gains over the next decade.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 Across 3 Canadian Tech Stocks for Profit Potential

| Puja Tayal

Investing in tech stocks beyond AI can also be rewarding for their consistent profit potential. These Canadian stocks are worth…

Read more »