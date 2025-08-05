Member Login
1 Insurance Giant That's My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

1 Insurance Giant That’s My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

If you’re looking for a strong play in the future of finance, do I have the dividend stock for you.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

When you think about investing in the financial sector, you probably picture Canada’s big banks or the juggernauts of insurance. But there’s one company that’s quietly outperforming expectations quarter after quarter, without attracting much of the hype: Intact Financial (TSX:IFC). In a sea of financial giants, this is the one I’m betting on, even if that view seems a little contrarian.

Let’s get into why

For starters, Intact just delivered another rock-solid quarter that shows exactly why it deserves more attention from investors looking for both resilience and growth. Let’s dig into those second-quarter (Q2) earnings.

Intact reported net operating income per share (NOIPS) of $5.23, beating the $4.02 analysts had forecast. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.70, up 16% year over year. That’s not the kind of bottom-line improvement you expect in today’s shaky economic environment, but Intact isn’t your average financial stock. It’s an insurance platform that operates in multiple countries, and offers personal, commercial, and specialty insurance. That diversification matters.

While many financial institutions are still grappling with inflation, rising claims, and volatile bond markets, Intact turned in a very respectable 86.1% combined ratio in Q2. That means it’s still making good money on its underwriting business, even after paying out claims. Intact’s underwriting income rose to $784 million, a 15% increase from last year. And investment income grew to $400 million, even as interest rate uncertainty lingers.

Considerations

Now, here’s where the contrarian part comes in. Many investors are running toward high-yield dividend stocks in today’s market, particularly in the financial sector. But Intact isn’t chasing income chasers with an ultra-high yield. Its forward annual dividend yield is around 1.88% based on a quarterly payout of $1.33 per share. That’s well below what you’d get from a bank stock or utility. But it’s backed by a payout ratio of just 39% and steady growth, with the dividend rising consistently over the years. This is the kind of dividend you can count on, not one that gets yanked when times get tough.

And while most Canadian banks are struggling to grow their earnings, Intact grew net income to $867 million this quarter, up 14% from last year. Book value per share climbed to $98.67, a 12% increase, and return on equity improved to 14%, with operating ROE at a strong 16.3%.

That’s not just luck. CEO Charles Brindamour put it best in the Q2 release: “We delivered another quarter of solid underlying results, while growing our premium base in Personal lines and remaining disciplined in Commercial and Specialty lines.” Therefore, the company is playing the long game, not chasing short-term revenue or risky segments.

Bottom line

So, yes, Intact is not flashy. And no, it won’t thrill you with a sky-high dividend. Yet even a $10,000 investment could bring $180 annually! So, if you’re looking for a stock in the financial sector that quietly delivers performance, grows earnings and book value, and maintains a strong balance sheet, this is it.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
IFC$287.0034$5.32$180.88Quarterly$9,758.00

That’s why Intact is my contrarian pick in a sector full of noise. While others chase headlines, I’ll take the company that just keeps executing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

