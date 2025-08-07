Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent AI Stock Down 40% Value Investors Could Buy Right Now

1 Magnificent AI Stock Down 40% Value Investors Could Buy Right Now

Healwell AI is a TSX stock that trades 70% below its all-time highs, making it a top value investment right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in beaten-down growth stocks allows you to gain exposure to quality companies trading at a cheap multiple. In this article, I have identified one top TSX stock that is down 40% from its 52-week high, enabling Canadian investors to buy the dip.

Valued at a market cap of $384 million, Healwell AI (TSX:AIDX) is a healthcare-focused artificial intelligence company.  It develops clinical decision support systems and AI-driven healthcare analytics. Operating across Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK, Healwell provides chronic disease screening, electronic health records, clinical research services, and telehealth platforms to pharmaceutical firms, healthcare providers, and hospitals through three business segments.

Is Healwell AI stock a good buy right now?

In Q1 2025, Healwell AI reported revenue of $14.1 million, an increase of 208% year-over-year. In addition to stellar top-line growth, the AI stock secured financing for the acquisition of Orion Health, which closed this April.

Healwell’s AI and Data Science business grew 224% year over year to $2.3 million in Q1. Its two primary AI subsidiaries, Pentavere Research and Khure Health, continued to expand their client base with a combined total of 32 signed master service agreements (MSAs) by quarter-end, up from 16 MSAs at the end of Q1 2024.

Moreover, Healwell identified approximately 50,800 high-risk patients by the end of the March quarter, which indicates progress in early disease detection.

The Orion Health acquisition should transform Healwell into a truly global company with over 70 key customers across 11 countries. Orion Health brings robust healthcare data infrastructure, strong operating margins, and solid free cash flow conversion, adding approximately $100 million in annual top-line revenue starting in Q2 2025.

The acquisition positions Healwell to integrate advanced AI technologies with Orion’s powerful healthcare data platforms, creating a unified global platform for enhanced patient outcomes.

Healthcare software revenue reached $5.7 million in Q1, a significant increase from $2 million in the prior year, driven by acquisitions of Verosource and other strategic additions. Clinical research and patient services generated $6.1 million, up 233% year-over-year, primarily attributed to the BioPharma acquisition.

Healwell implemented strategic leadership changes to support its next growth phase, with James Lee appointed CEO effective July 1, while founder Dr. Alexander Dobranowski transitions to President. The company also welcomed Sacha Gera as Chief Operating Officer and Brad Porter as Chief Commercial Officer, strengthening the executive team’s capabilities for global expansion.

Is the AI stock undervalued?

With the Orion Health integration and cost optimization efforts delivering $3 million in annualized savings, management expects Healwell to achieve adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) positive results for the full year 2025, marking an inflection point in the company’s profitability trajectory.

In August 2025, Healwell AI trades almost 70% below all-time highs, making it attractive to value investors. Analysts tracking the small-cap TSX stock expect its sales to increase from $39 million in 2024 to $369 million in 2029.

Moreover, Healwell AI is forecast to end 2028 with free cash flow of $28 million, compared to an outflow of $11 million in 2025. If the AI stock is priced at a reasonable multiple of 20 times forward FCF, it could gain over 45% over the next 30 months. Analysts remain bullish on Healwell stock and expect it to more than triple, given consensus price targets.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two small-cap Canadian stocks you should consider buying right now to gain exposure to the high-growth drone market.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

AI Stock Descartes Systems Just Dropped 13%: Time to Buy the Dip?

| Robin Brown

Descartes Systems Group has been a great compounding tech stock over the decades. While the stock is down 13% this…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Tech Stocks

Shares of Topicus.com Are Up 55% This Year: Should You Settle After the Recent Rise? 

| Puja Tayal

Topicus.com stock has surged 55% in a year. Does this mark the end of the current growth cycle and a…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

Kits Eyecare Stock Has Doubled This Year: My Prediction for What Comes Next…

| Aditya Raghunath

Kits Eyecare stock has been on an absolute tear surging over 500% in the last three years. Is KITS stock…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Down 16% This Year, Is CGI a Good Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip?

| Joey Frenette

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is a tech-savvy IT play that's become way oversold going into August.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 42% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock shouldn't have to surge to earn your attention.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Tech Stocks

Down 34% This Year, Are Docebo Shares a Deal or a Danger?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its expanding addressable market, growth initiatives, and reasonable valuation, Docebo offers attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy When Everyone Else Is Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I'm still puzzled as to why these two Canadian stocks continue to be ignored by the market.

Read more »