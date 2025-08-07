Down 34% This Year, Are Docebo Shares a Deal or a Danger?

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) offers an end-to-end learning platform that helps organizations scale and personalize their learning across audiences. The company has been under pressure this year due to rising competition, its conservative 2025 guidance, and the departure of key executives, which appears to have made investors nervous. DCBO stock has lost over 35% of its stock value this year and currently trades at a 45% discount compared to its 52-week high.

Let’s assess its quarterly performance and growth prospects to determine buying opportunities in the stock.

Docebo’s first-quarter performance

In the first quarter, Docebo reported revenue of $57.3 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. The strong performance from its subscription segment, which posted 13.1% growth, drove its topline. However, an 11.4% decline in the revenue from its professional services offset some of the increases. Meanwhile, the company has expanded its customer base to 3,978 with new customer wins. Also, its average contract value expanded 7.4% compared to the previous year to $56,400.

Further, Docebo’s gross profits rose 10.7% to $45.9 million. However, its gross profit margin contracted by 60 basis points to 80.1%. Further, operating expenses rose 18.6% due to higher general and administrative, sales and marketing, and research and development expenses. Meanwhile, net income fell from $5.2 million in the previous year’s quarter to $1.5 million. However, after removing special or one-time items, adjusted net income stood at $8.5 million, with its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) coming in at $0.28, representing a 16.7% increase from the previous year’s quarter.

Moreover, Docebo generated $7.9 million of cash from its operating activities, while its free cash flow stood at $9 million, representing 15.7% of its revenue. The learning platform ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $91.9 million, well-positioned to fund its growth initiatives.

Docebo’s growth prospects

The global LMS (learning management system) market is expanding driven by the rapid digitization of businesses, technological developments, and increased adoption of remote learning solutions. The adoption of advanced technologies in remote learning solutions has revolutionized learning by personalizing experiences and offering valuable insights into learner engagement and performance. Meanwhile, Grand View Research projects the global LMS market to grow at a 19.9% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the next five years.

Amid the expanding addressable market, Docebo continues to invest in AI (artificial intelligence) to strengthen its position. Meanwhile, the company has developed a portfolio of AI innovations, which can help expand its customer base and drive its financials in the coming quarters. Further, most of its customers have signed multi-year agreements, thereby providing stability to its financials.

Meanwhile, management projects its 2025 revenue to grow 9–10%, while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin could come in between 17–18%.

Investors’ takeaway

Amid the recent sell-off, Docebo’s valuation has declined to reasonable levels, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples at 3.7 and 25.1, respectively. Despite the near-term volatility, I believe investors with an investment horizon of over three years can start accumulating the stock to reap superior returns, given its expanding addressable market, growth initiatives, and reasonable valuation.