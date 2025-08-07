Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Gold: Buy These 2 Majestic Mining Stocks Instead

Forget Gold: Buy These 2 Majestic Mining Stocks Instead

Add these two TSX mining stocks if you seek a safe-haven bet to leverage rising rare metal prices amid stock market uncertainty.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark index is up by around 27% from its 52-week low. If you look at the performance of the S&P/TSX Composite Index in recent weeks, you might not be able to say that the stock market is in a volatile position.

Ongoing geopolitical issues, trade tensions, tariff uncertainties, and more continue to plague the market with uncertainty. When people become unsure about keeping their money in the stock market, the typical approach is to take money out and buy safe-haven assets like gold. Savvy investors who want to remain in the market focus on buying gold stocks instead.

However, other metals offer plenty of value. Silver has been rising, and so has the price of copper and its demand. Today, I will discuss two mining stocks you might want to consider that aren’t principally focused on gold.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, boasting a $5.02 billion market capitalization. Its operations, property developments, and exploration activities are across the U.S., and its major mines are located in Canada and the United States. It also has mining operations in Peru. The company produces copper concentrate, which includes gold, silver, and zinc in addition to copper.

The copper-focused mining company’s first-quarter results saw it report a record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$287.2 million. Its revenue in the quarter came in at US$594.9 million. The company’s steady copper output and gold production that exceeded expectations can be considered the main contributors to the excellent performance.

As of this writing, it trades for $12.70 per share, and there might be plenty of upside in the coming years as demand for its produce increases.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG), as the name suggests, is primarily a silver mining stock. The $5.58 billion market-cap company headquartered in Vancouver engages in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties. The company owns and operates several mines across the U.S. and Mexico, focusing on silver and gold.

The company’s first quarter for fiscal 2025 saw it report a record US$243.9 million in revenue, with its silver output up by 88% year over year. In January 2025, the company acquired the Cerro Los Gatos mine, which contributed to around a third of its silver equivalent ounces sold. The company’s mines in Santa Elena and San Dimas also posted strong results, painting what seems to be a good picture for the quarters to come.

As of this writing, AG stock trades for $11.52 per share. Down significantly from its five-year highs, it might be a good time to invest in its shares right now.

Foolish takeaway

Considering the situation with both mining stocks, I can say that the two might fare very well for stock market investors with a long-term strategy. Granted, gold prices rise during volatile market conditions, delivering significant returns and offering a good hedge against downturns.

However, metals like copper and silver will become increasingly important and more expensive over time. Investing in HBM stock and AG stock can offer you exposure to both metals.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

Collective Mining: A Stock Down 19% That Could Double From Here

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many mining stocks are doing quite well, but while this one offers a deal, I'd grab it.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Use $5,000 to Buy Kinross Gold for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This gold stock may already be rising, but there is so much more for today's buyer.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Is My Contrarian Pick of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin mining could be the copper stock of your dreams should you hold this winner for years to come.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Talon Metals: Buy, Sell, or Hold in August 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) is a top Canadian mining stock investors should consider at this point in…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Stocks for Beginners

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Americas Gold and Silver may have had a hard first quarter, but what does the future hold for this miner?

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Investors: How to Benefit From Surging Gold Prices

| Demetris Afxentiou

Surging gold prices can lead to massive profits and opportunities, if investors choose the right stocks balancing risk and growth.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Mining: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Mining is a TSX gold stock that continues to trade at a compelling valuation in July 2025. Is ABX…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

First Quantum Minerals: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Copper prices continue to surge, and this top stock could be a great buy ... maybe.

Read more »