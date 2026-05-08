Why These 3 Canadian Stocks Look So Attractive Right Now

The market looks lively again, but that doesn’t mean investors should chase everything with a green arrow beside it. The better move may be to look for stocks with clear catalysts, improving earnings power, and a valuation that still leaves room for patience to pay off. Right now, that points to companies tied to real assets, such as lumber, gold, and copper. These businesses can swing with commodity prices, so they aren’t sleepy picks. Yet when the cycle turns in their favour, the upside can come fast.

Source: Getty Images

CFP

Canfor (TSX:CFP) looks interesting as lumber has been through a long rough patch, and investors know it. The Vancouver-based company makes lumber, pulp, paper, and other wood products, selling into North America, Asia, Europe, and beyond. The past year remained difficult, with weak demand, trade pressure, and soft pulp pricing weighing on results. Yet this is exactly why the stock attracts contrarian attention. When housing demand improves, or lumber prices firm up, Canfor could feel the shift quickly.

The latest quarter still looked messy, but less awful than before. In the first quarter of 2026, Canfor reported sales of $1.36 billion, down from $1.42 billion a year earlier. It posted an operating loss of $72.5 million and a net loss of $72.1 million, or $0.62 per share. However, its price-to-sales ratio around 0.26 and price-to-book near 0.55 suggest investors already price in a lot of pain. The risk is obvious as lumber may stay weak longer. But for patient investors, Canfor offers a cyclical recovery setup at a beaten-down valuation.

IMG

IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) looks attractive for a very different reason. Gold has been one of the market’s biggest stories, and IAMGOLD now has more production power behind it. The company owns mines in Canada and Burkina Faso, including the Côté Gold mine in Ontario, which gives it a major growth engine. Over the last year, the stock rode stronger gold prices, better production, and stronger investor appetite for miners with cash flow momentum.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Its first quarter of 2026 was hard to ignore. IAMGOLD produced 183,600 attributable ounces of gold and reported revenue of US$1 billion, more than double last year’s level. Net earnings came in at US$379.7 million, or US$0.65 per share, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached US$666.3 million. The company also used cash flow to repay debt and buy back shares. It trades at 10 times earnings, so the valuation doesn’t look as cheap as it once did, but the earnings surge makes the multiple look more reasonable if gold stays firm. The risk, of course, is gold itself. A pullback in bullion prices could cool the excitement quickly.

CS

Capstone Copper (TSX:CS) also fits the moment as copper sits at the centre of several long-term trends. The metal matters for power grids, electric vehicles, data centres, and construction. Capstone Copper stock mines copper across the Americas and has a growth pipeline that could benefit if demand keeps building. The last year brought stronger copper prices, and that helped offset operational bumps, including strike action at Mantoverde.

The numbers show why investors have been paying attention. In the first quarter of 2026, Capstone Copper stock reported revenue of US$652.5 million, up from US$533.3 million a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders reached US$102.5 million, or US$0.13 per share, while adjusted EBITDA hit a record US$329.1 million. Capstone Copper stock also kept 2026 guidance unchanged at 200,000 to 230,000 tonnes of copper. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 14.5, Capstone Copper stock doesn’t look wildly expensive for a copper producer with growth. Still, costs, strikes, and copper price swings remain real risks.

Bottom line

Together, Canfor, IAMGOLD, and Capstone Copper stock offer three different ways to invest in a market that still feels picky. Canfor brings turnaround potential, IAMGOLD brings gold momentum and cash flow, and Capstone Copper stock brings copper growth. None looks risk-free, but each has a clear reason to matter right now. For investors willing to handle some bumps, these three Canadian stocks look attractive for more than just a quick headline.