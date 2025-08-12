BCE Stock: Is the Reduced 5.2% Dividend Yield Really Safe?

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock’s dividend cut earlier this year shocked income investors. The dividend stock, long considered one of the most reliable dividend payers in Canada, carried a reputation for steady hikes and predictable cash returns. Now, with the yield sitting lower after the reduction, the big question is whether the trimmed payout is truly safe, or just the first step in a deeper reset.

What happened

The past year has been turbulent for BCE. The dividend stock is down roughly 30% from a year ago, dragged lower by rising debt costs, intense competition, and regulatory challenges. The final blow for many investors came when BCE announced the dividend cut, pointing to the need to preserve cash and strengthen its balance sheet. For a dividend stock that prided itself on its dividend history, this was a clear signal that the old playbook no longer worked in today’s environment.

Despite the reduced payout, BCE’s latest results suggest the dividend could be on firmer footing now. In Q2 2025, revenue grew 1.3% year over year to just over $6.1 billion, while net earnings rose 6.6% to $644 million. Free cash flow was a bright spot, increasing 5% to $1.15 billion, thanks partly to a 22% drop in capital spending. That combination of higher free cash flow and lower capital intensity directly improves dividend coverage. The payout ratio is still elevated, but it looks more sustainable now that BCE isn’t stretching to cover both its capital expansion and a historically high dividend.

Operationally, BCE is finding pockets of growth. Bell Media posted its fifth consecutive quarter of revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) gains, up 3.8% and 7.8%, respectively. Wireless churn improved for the first time in nearly three years, a sign that its customer service investments are starting to pay off. And the dividend stock is betting big on artificial intelligence AI) infrastructure with its Bell AI Fabric initiative, which could open new enterprise revenue streams in the coming years. Add in the completed Ziply Fiber acquisition, and BCE has widened its North American fibre footprint, potentially boosting longer-term cash generation.

Looking ahead

Still, risks remain. BCE’s debt load is massive at over $37 billion, and with interest rates still elevated, financing costs are a persistent headwind. Regulatory rulings have slowed fibre expansion in Canada, limiting one of its key growth levers. And while cost cuts and divestitures, like the sale of its Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment stake, have freed up cash, these moves can’t be repeated indefinitely. BCE needs to prove that its core operations can deliver enough consistent growth to keep the dividend safe without relying on one-off asset sales.

Valuation-wise, the dividend stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of around 12, which is low compared to its history but reflects the market’s skepticism about telecom growth prospects. The new yield, hovering near 5.2%, is still attractive by market standards, but far from the double-digit figure it offered before the cut. For many investors, the lower yield may feel underwhelming given BCE’s muted growth outlook, though others may see it as a sign that management is being realistic about what’s sustainable.

Looking ahead, BCE’s October Investor Day could be pivotal. Investors will want to hear a credible plan for stabilizing earnings, reducing leverage, and unlocking new revenue from areas like AI, managed services, and cross-border fibre assets. A clear roadmap could help restore confidence and keep the current dividend intact.

Bottom line

In the meantime, BCE may appeal to income investors willing to accept slower capital appreciation in exchange for a moderate, more defendable yield. But after last year’s cut, it’s hard to call the dividend bulletproof. Still, right now a $7,000 investment could bring in around $363 annually.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BCE $33.76 207 $1.75 $362.25 Quarterly $6,985.32

The safety of the new payout will hinge on BCE’s ability to balance debt, capital spending, and cash generation in a still-challenging market. For now, the reduced yield looks safer than before, but investors would be wise to keep it on a short leash.