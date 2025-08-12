How to Grow $20K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

An investment of $20,000 in this high-yield TSX stock could produce roughly $1,150.48 in annual passive income right now.

Investing $20K in top-quality dividend stocks can help you create a reliable passive-income stream. By choosing well-established companies on the TSX that offer attractive, reliable dividend yields, you can build a stream of cash flow that grows stronger over time.

Moreover, instead of spending those payouts right away, reinvest them. This reinvestment accelerates growth through compounding. Your dividends buy more shares, those shares pay even more dividends, and the cycle continues. Over the years, what began as a modest portfolio can evolve into a self-sustaining income machine.

Against this background, here is a Canadian stock offering a high and sustainable yield that can help grow your initial $20K investment into a lifetime of passive income.

Enbridge: The top passive-income stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a stock that could help you build a lifetime stream of passive income. This North American energy infrastructure giant’s diversified assets, strong and predictable earnings, and growing distributable cash flow (DCF) have allowed the company to pay and steadily increase its dividend year after year.

Enbridge has never missed a dividend payment since going public in 1953. Moreover, it has increased them for three decades straight. In December 2024, Enbridge once again raised its quarterly dividend, this time by 3%, bringing it to $0.9425 per share. That marked the company’s 30th consecutive annual increase, a reflection of its financial resilience and its shareholder-friendly approach.

Over the past five years alone, Enbridge has returned an impressive $35 billion to investors, reflecting its ability to consistently generate value. With its dividend yield hovering around 5.8% at current prices, the stock offers immediate income and the potential for long-term compounding, making it a strong contender for any income-focused portfolio.

Enbridge to return $40-$45 billion to its shareholders

Enbridge plans to return $40-$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through higher dividend payments. This will be supported by the company’s extensive pipeline and infrastructure network that connects major supply hubs with key demand centres, ensuring strong utilization and steady cash flows.

This stability is anchored by long-term contracts, regulated cost-of-service frameworks, and other low-risk commercial agreements that provide steady earnings. Enbridge’s growth strategy focuses on utility-like expansion, leveraging low-cost opportunities, generating predictable earnings, and operational efficiencies to enhance profitability.

The company is also diversifying across traditional and renewable energy, backed by a secured $28 billion capital growth program and late-stage development projects. Recent acquisitions and operational improvements are expected to further strengthen financial performance and dividend payment capacity.

With a target payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF, Enbridge balances rewarding shareholders with reinvesting in future growth. Management expects mid-single-digit growth in both earnings and cash flow per share, positioning the company to raise dividends in line with these gains.

Enbridge to generate over $1,150/year in passive income

Enbridge is a compelling stock for investors looking to build a worry-free passive-income stream. This Canadian energy giant is known for its consistent dividend payment and growth, high yield, and resilient payouts.

Right now, an investment of $20,000 in Enbridge shares could produce roughly $1,150.48 in annual passive income. This income you can choose to pocket or, more strategically, reinvest to buy even more shares. Over time, that reinvestment can create a powerful compounding effect, steadily building both your portfolio and your future passive earnings.