Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Grow $20K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

How to Grow $20K Into a Lifetime of Passive Income

An investment of $20,000 in this high-yield TSX stock could produce roughly $1,150.48 in annual passive income right now.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Investing $20K in top-quality dividend stocks can help you create a reliable passive-income stream. By choosing well-established companies on the TSX that offer attractive, reliable dividend yields, you can build a stream of cash flow that grows stronger over time.

Moreover, instead of spending those payouts right away, reinvest them. This reinvestment accelerates growth through compounding. Your dividends buy more shares, those shares pay even more dividends, and the cycle continues. Over the years, what began as a modest portfolio can evolve into a self-sustaining income machine.

Against this background, here is a Canadian stock offering a high and sustainable yield that can help grow your initial $20K investment into a lifetime of passive income.

Enbridge: The top passive-income stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a stock that could help you build a lifetime stream of passive income. This North American energy infrastructure giant’s diversified assets, strong and predictable earnings, and growing distributable cash flow (DCF) have allowed the company to pay and steadily increase its dividend year after year.

Enbridge has never missed a dividend payment since going public in 1953. Moreover, it has increased them for three decades straight. In December 2024, Enbridge once again raised its quarterly dividend, this time by 3%, bringing it to $0.9425 per share. That marked the company’s 30th consecutive annual increase, a reflection of its financial resilience and its shareholder-friendly approach.

Over the past five years alone, Enbridge has returned an impressive $35 billion to investors, reflecting its ability to consistently generate value. With its dividend yield hovering around 5.8% at current prices, the stock offers immediate income and the potential for long-term compounding, making it a strong contender for any income-focused portfolio.

Enbridge to return $40-$45 billion to its shareholders

Enbridge plans to return $40-$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through higher dividend payments. This will be supported by the company’s extensive pipeline and infrastructure network that connects major supply hubs with key demand centres, ensuring strong utilization and steady cash flows.

This stability is anchored by long-term contracts, regulated cost-of-service frameworks, and other low-risk commercial agreements that provide steady earnings. Enbridge’s growth strategy focuses on utility-like expansion, leveraging low-cost opportunities, generating predictable earnings, and operational efficiencies to enhance profitability.

The company is also diversifying across traditional and renewable energy, backed by a secured $28 billion capital growth program and late-stage development projects. Recent acquisitions and operational improvements are expected to further strengthen financial performance and dividend payment capacity.

With a target payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF, Enbridge balances rewarding shareholders with reinvesting in future growth. Management expects mid-single-digit growth in both earnings and cash flow per share, positioning the company to raise dividends in line with these gains.

Enbridge to generate over $1,150/year in passive income

Enbridge is a compelling stock for investors looking to build a worry-free passive-income stream. This Canadian energy giant is known for its consistent dividend payment and growth, high yield, and resilient payouts.

Right now, an investment of $20,000 in Enbridge shares could produce roughly $1,150.48 in annual passive income. This income you can choose to pocket or, more strategically, reinvest to buy even more shares. Over time, that reinvestment can create a powerful compounding effect, steadily building both your portfolio and your future passive earnings.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Enbridge$65.47305$0.943$287.62Quarterly
Price as of 08/11/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife While It’s Below $46?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock may be down from its 52-week highs, but don't let that keep you from investing.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this growth stock, trading below its historical average, is one of the best investments you can buy today.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

OpenText Stock Just Raised its Dividend: Is Now the Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock not only released strong earnings but increased its dividend for today's investors!

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $100,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian dividend stocks can provide a growing source of income in any portfolio. Here's where I would invest $100,000 today.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

5.4% Monthly Canadian Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My Personal ATM

| Kay Ng

Northland Power offers nice monthly income and could work as a satellite holding and a personal ATM to help pay…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate Serious Passive Income Starting With Just $21,000

| Joey Frenette

Here's one investment I'd check out if you want more income without having to pursue payouts that are not well-covered…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Income Stocks That Pay Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The healthcare sector is one of the best places to invest, especially for long-term dividends.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Is Intact Financial Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Intact Financial is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that should offer steady returns to shareholders over the next 18 months.

Read more »