Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks That Could Win Big If the Bank of Canada Cuts Rates

2 Stocks That Could Win Big If the Bank of Canada Cuts Rates

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another stock that could actually benefit from lower interest rates.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has been a lot more dovish than the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) despite problematic inflation that’s lingered, especially in the grocery aisle. Undoubtedly, further rate cuts could weigh quite heavily on the loonie, especially as its latest rally versus the U.S. dollar runs out of steam. Either way, I think investors should expect the Bank of Canada to keep going its own way as it weighs everything (inflation and tariffs) up until its next decision day. Either way, I think lower rates could be in the cards if inflation continues to fall back to earth.

In such a scenario, the loonie may experience a round-trip right back below the US$0.70 mark. In any case, investors worried about a weakening loonie should be ready to adjust their portfolios with names that stand to get an earnings boost as the U.S. dollar gains ground over the loonie. Of course, any Canadian company with significant business in the U.S. would be a name to watch. In this piece, we’ll look at a pair that I think could be in for a win if the Bank of Canada keeps trimming away at rates.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could be a great pick-up if you see pain ahead for the Canadian dollar. Undoubtedly, the convenience retailer behind such names as Circle K does a lot of business in the U.S. market. Additionally, lower rates could be conducive to more acquisitions, especially now that 7 & i Holdings (the 7-Eleven owner) is off the table. As we move into year’s end, I’d look for management to set their sights on another acquisition prospect. Though not nearly as hefty as the likes of a 7 & i, I do think the next deal (or series of them) could get Couche-Tard back in the earnings growth fast lane.

With a lower loonie in the mix, I’d look for ATD stock to potentially make up for lost time, especially since its stock pretty much gave back all the gains when it was announced that the 7 & i Holdings acquisition would not be happening. I think the reaction was rash and perhaps a tad irrational.

For self-guided investors, I view the dip as a buying opportunity, regardless of where the Bank of Canada goes next with interest rates.

CN Rail

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) also does lots of business south of the border. Lower rates and the potential for a lower loonie bode well for CNR stock as it aims to bottom out and get out of its bearish downward spiral. Indeed, the tailspin may be far from over as tariffs continue to disrupt the track ahead. Personally, I think CN Rail has serious issues as shares flirt with a 30% fall from peak to trough.

On the bright side, the dividend yield is nearly 3%, making the dividend growth gem an excellent fit for long-term value investors willing to brace for more of the same over the near term. Finally, CN Rail may have a nudge to get in on a U.S. rail takeover as rumours surrounding rail mergers soar. Indeed, the rail scene is ripe for consolidation. And CN Rail has enough financial firepower to make a deal. And lower rates would be one more incentive.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Senior uses a laptop computer
Stocks for Beginners

It’s Not Too Late to Get in the Market Rally

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian stocks combine strong earnings growth with expansion plans that could keep rewarding investors in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy and Hold These 3 Canadian Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It doesn't take a lot to create passive income long term. Even just three stable Canadian stocks can help.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge a Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Enbridge might be one of the largest and most popular stocks in Canada, here's what to consider before you…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Endeavour Mining a Buy?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) is a stock long-term investors should consider buying now, or waiting patiently on…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stock Market

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Be Thrilled to Own in a TFSA

| Kay Ng

I'd be thrilled to load up these top Canadian stocks in my TFSA during market corrections for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Even When Markets Fall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about the future and where to invest? These are three top-notch options.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Great News for Brookfield Stock Investors

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEPC)(TSX:BEP.UN) will be supplying hydro power to one of the world's biggest tech companies.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is up 25% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »