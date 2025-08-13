Buy the Dip: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Even When Markets Fall

Are you worried about the future and where to invest? These are three top-notch options.

When markets drop, it’s easy to think you should hit the sell button and wait for calmer days. But history has a habit of rewarding those who stick to quality names through the turbulence. The trick is knowing which companies have the strength, strategy, and staying power to turn dips into long-term gains. In Canada, three standouts are worth a closer look. So, let’s look closely at Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH), Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

FFH

Fairfax Financial has a reputation for thriving in challenging conditions. Over the last year, it delivered a 10.8% book value increase, even after paying a hefty $15-per-share dividend in early 2025. Its latest quarter saw net earnings soar to $1.44 billion, up from $915 million last year, with a combined ratio of 93.3% showing disciplined underwriting.

Gains of over $950 million from investments, much of it from common stocks, padded the results. This is a Canadian stock with over $67 billion in its investment portfolio, a sizeable cash cushion, and a history of making shrewd, long-term plays. While investment returns can be volatile from quarter to quarter, the underlying insurance operations remain strong. The risk? Fairfax’s stock portfolio will ebb and flow with markets, so short-term investors could face choppy waters. But if you’re in it for years, that’s often where the upside lies.

CSU

Constellation Software is another name that doesn’t mind a bit of market noise. Over the past year, it’s kept up its steady diet of acquisitions, adding $380 million worth in just the latest quarter. Revenue climbed 15% year over year, with organic growth of 5% despite currency headwinds. Cash flow from operations jumped 63%, hitting $433 million for the quarter, showing the Canadian stock’s ability to convert sales into real money.

The dip in net income this quarter, down to $56 million from $177 million last year, may catch some off guard, but Constellation’s business model is about long-term integration and cash generation, not quarter-to-quarter earnings pops. Its focus on niche software markets gives it recurring revenue streams that tend to hold up even when the economy doesn’t. The main watch point is valuation. The market already knows Constellation is a top-tier compounder, so it’s rarely cheap. Still, any market pullback could be a gift for buyers.

RY

Then there’s Royal Bank of Canada, a bellwether for the Canadian economy. Over the last year, it absorbed HSBC Canada, grew net income 11% year over year to $4.4 billion, and increased its dividend by 4%. Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings rose 19%, driven by gains in personal and commercial banking and strong wealth management fees. The bank’s capital position remains robust, with a common equity tier-one ratio of 13.2%, well above regulatory minimums.

Yes, provisions for credit losses climbed, reflecting a cautious view on the economy and potential trade disruptions. But Royal Bank’s scale, diversified operations, and profitability give it the tools to navigate downturns while continuing to reward shareholders. If the economy does slow, the Canadian stock could face short-term selling pressure, but history shows the bank tends to rebound strongly as conditions improve.

Foolish takeaway

Each of these Canadian stocks demonstrated resilience over the past year despite different challenges. Fairfax’s insurance and investment mix thrives on disciplined risk-taking. Constellation’s acquisition engine keeps purring, backed by rising cash flows. Royal Bank remains a financial fortress with consistent earnings power. The common thread? These all have the balance sheet strength, operational discipline, and track record to emerge stronger from market pullbacks.

Buying during a downturn takes nerve, and there’s always the chance that prices could drop further in the short term. But for long-term investors, dips can be opportunities to pick up shares of world-class Canadian stocks at a discount. Fairfax, Constellation, and Royal Bank aren’t just survivors in volatile markets; these are the kind of Canadian stocks that can turn market fear into future wealth.