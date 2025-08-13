Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) a Buy?

Is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) a Buy?

Royal Bank is up 25% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is up about 20% in the past four months and recently hit a new record high. Investors who missed the bounce off the April tariff rout are wondering if RY stock is still good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on total returns.

Royal Bank share price

Royal Bank trades near $185 per share at the time of writing, compared to $153 in April. The stock has been on an upward trend since the fall of 2023, when it traded around $108 at the bottom of the extended pullback caused by interest rate hikes at the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Bank stocks fell through most of 2022 and 2023 as investors assumed the central banks would have to drive the economy into a recession to get inflation under control. Rate cuts successfully brought inflation back within the target range, and the feared recession never materialized, likely due to high pandemic savings.

As soon as the central banks signalled they were done raising rates near the end of 2023, investors started to move back into bank stocks. The rally picked up steam in the second half of 2024 when the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced interest rates to navigate a soft landing for the economy.

In 2025, the story is all about U.S. tariffs and trade negotiations. Royal Bank’s share price fell from $178 at the end of January to $153 in April amid concerns that U.S. tariffs will drive the American and global economies into a recession. The rebound over the past few months suggests that investors think inflation will remain in check and trade deals will not sink the economy.

Risks

Yields on Canadian government bonds recently hit new 2025 highs. This is going to put pressure on Royal Bank and its peers to raise rates offered on mortgage loans. Roughly two million Canadian residential mortgages are coming due in 2025 and 2026. Most of these loans were issued during the pandemic when rates were much lower than they are today.

If the economy goes into a meaningful recession and unemployment spikes while loan rates are still high, households with too much debt will struggle and mortgage defaults could soar. At the moment, this scenario is not reflected in the share prices of the Canadian banks.

Opportunity

Royal Bank has the financial clout to compete for the best customers who need to renew their mortgages. The company also has the financial flexibility to invest heavily in AI and other technologies to make its operations more efficient.

Royal Bank’s purchase of HSBC Canada in 2024 added a portfolio of high-net-worth clients and provided an expanded platform to offer commercial and wealth management clients international services. The HSBC Canada deal is also contributing to revenue and earnings growth.

Royal Bank maintains a strong capital position. This can be used to make additional strategic acquisitions or ride out turbulence if the economy tanks.

Time to buy?

Royal Bank is very profitable and the industry giant in the Canadian financial sector, so it deserves to be part of a diversified buy-and-hold portfolio. That being said, the stock has had a stellar run and the broader market is likely due for a pullback in the near term, so I wouldn’t back up the truck today.

A better entry point should emerge in the coming months.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

To answer the question if Bank of Nova Scotia is a buy, let's look at a case to buy, sell,…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $7,000 in TFSA Cash Into a Money-Making Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're still wondering where to put that $7,000 in cash, these two stocks belong at the top of your…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? 2 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Kay Ng

Get passive income year round by focusing on the quality and long-term reliability of the businesses behind the payouts.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Stocks for Beginners

A Perfect 9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want monthly income? This is one of the top dividend stocks to consider.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Bank Stocks

Is Fairfax Financial a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong earnings, solid underwriting, and smart investments could keep Fairfax stock on a winning streak in the years ahead.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC's share price is up nearly 30% in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Bank Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy 1 Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

From record loan growth to a rock-solid dividend record, this top Canadian stock keeps proving why it deserves a place…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons I Bought TD Stock Instead of Royal Bank Stock

| Andrew Button

I purchased Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in late 2024 but skipped Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

Read more »