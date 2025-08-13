Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

The Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another top gold miner that investors should consider as the precious metal boom continues at full speed.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Gold mining stocks have been melting up in recent months, thanks in part to the recent strength in gold prices. And while gold prices may be nearing a breakout moment, shares of many of the miners may still have yet to catch up to the current price of gold. Despite recent strength in the broad basket of gold miners, they still look too cheap given the potential upside in the face of a continuation of gold’s run in the second half. Indeed, when it comes to the mining plays, operating leverage can help them outrun the price of physical bullion.

When combined with well-managed operations and increased production in some of the names, the gold mining trade may be the best way to play the shiny yellow metal, whether you’re looking for value, a great hedge (and less correlation to the broad stock market), or a decent risk/reward in a market that may have too much money chasing too few opportunities within the tech scene (think IPOs and high-momentum AI stocks).

In any case, let’s check in on some gold mining plays that Canadian investors may wish to watch now before gold makes its next big move.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a top pick for investors looking for a premier miner that’s able to use its size to its advantage. The $94 billion mining juggernaut has been wheeling and dealing over the years. As the firm looks at new potential takeover targets to boost production as the price of gold continues to surge on the back of numerous macro tailwinds, I still think shares of AEM look like a bargain at 18.5 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E).

With a well-covered dividend (yielding 1.2%) that stands to grow quickly as gold continues shining for investors, AEM stock ought to be one of the first gold mining stocks to consider buying at current levels. In the past year, shares have soared 77%.

And while it’s tough to call gold’s next move, it’s hard to ignore the loud calls of the gold bugs as gold starts looking timely from a technical perspective. With a low beta, modest multiple, and upside amid gold’s run, I don’t think investors should fret about missing out on the past year of gains. If anything, the share price hasn’t gained as much as the fundamentals have in the past year.

Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) is another high-flyer that has significant momentum riding behind it. If higher highs really are in the cards for gold (perhaps US$4,000 per ounce could happen in 2026), DPM looks like an absolute bargain I wouldn’t hesitate to buy at close to all-time highs just under $24 per share.

At an 8.3 times forward P/E, DPM shares look severely undervalued. And while the mid-cap stock ($4 billion market cap) may not be everyone’s cup of tea, I do think the name has highly underappreciated drivers that’ll support the rally, even if gold were to keep consolidating just shy of US$3,400 per ounce.

With impressive free cash flows, a track record of smart M&A, and ample exploration upside, DPM is one of the higher-upside gold miners to consider if you’re looking for a firm with stellar managers and the ability to make the most of its operating leverage. Also, the 0.92% dividend yield is a cherry on top for investors looking to get paid to wait.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks are down. But that could mean investors are in for a fantastic opportunity.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Endeavour Mining a Buy?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) is a stock long-term investors should consider buying now, or waiting patiently on…

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Sell Kinross Gold After the 62% Share Price Increase in 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why gold miner Kinross Gold (TSX:K) still looks like a decent buying opportunity, even after the stock's…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

Collective Mining: A Stock Down 19% That Could Double From Here

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many mining stocks are doing quite well, but while this one offers a deal, I'd grab it.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Gold: Buy These 2 Majestic Mining Stocks Instead

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX mining stocks if you seek a safe-haven bet to leverage rising rare metal prices amid stock…

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Stocks for Beginners

I’d Use $5,000 to Buy Kinross Gold for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This gold stock may already be rising, but there is so much more for today's buyer.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Canadian Mining Stock Is My Contrarian Pick of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin mining could be the copper stock of your dreams should you hold this winner for years to come.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Talon Metals: Buy, Sell, or Hold in August 2025?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) is a top Canadian mining stock investors should consider at this point in…

Read more »