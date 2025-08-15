Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » TD Stock: Buy at the High?

TD Stock: Buy at the High?

TD Bank is often regarded as one of the best long-term options for investors. But should you buy at the high or wait for a dip?

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is one of Canada’s big bank stocks. Recently, the price of the stock broke the $102 per share mark, moving it within just a dollar of its 52-week high. This begs the question: Should investors buy at the high?

Let’s look at TD Bank and determine if you should buy at the high.

Meet TD Bank

TD is the second-largest of Canada’s big banks. The bank enjoys a massive branch network both at home in Canada as well as in the U.S.

That U.S. presence is where TD has focused its growth efforts for the past decade. In the years following the Great Recession, TD acquired distressed banks in the U.S. and stitched them together to form its current network.

Today, that branch network comprises over 1,000 locations and stretches from Maine to Florida.

This not only provides some diversification outside of its core business in Canada, but also serves as a huge growth driver for the bank.

Turning to results, TD is set to report on the third quarter of 2025 later this month. Until that time, we can turn the page back to the second quarter.

In that quarter, TD reported earnings of $11.1 billion, realizing a 334% increase over the same period last year. That massive increase is reflecting the sale of TD’s remaining Schwab position.

That sale was largely attributed to the fallout of TD’s inadequacy in averting money laundering in the U.S. As a result, regulators found the bank liable and imposed fines and an asset cap.

This required TD to shift its growth policy to other markets, while making its US operations leaner and more efficient. Some of that growth focus has now shifted back to Canada, as well as to the digital space.

Despite that imposition, TD has thrived in recent months and now trades near its 52-week high. But does this mean that investors should buy at the high?

Another great reason to buy at the high: The dividend

Apart from the stability that the big bank stocks offer, there’s another compelling reason for investors to consider TD Bank: the dividend.

TD offers a tasty quarterly dividend that it has been paying out without fail for nearly two centuries. Not only does this make the stock a great long-term, low-risk option to consider, but it can also be a source of steady income growth.

As of the time of writing, TD boasts a yield of 4.1%. This means that a $30,000 investment in TD Bank (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio) will earn an income of over $1,200.

As for that source of growth, prospective investors should note that TD has an established cadence of providing annual bumps to that dividend going back years.

In other words, buying TD stock today and reinvesting those dividends until needed could prove to be a lucrative source of growth over the longer term.

TD: Buy at the high, enjoy serious growth for years

TD Bank offers investors the full package. The bank boasts a solid domestic market at home, a growing branch network in the U.S., and a stellar dividend. Furthermore, that stellar performance is set to continue, making this a great option to include in any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A modern office building detail
Bank Stocks

Buy, Hold, or Sell: Is TD Bank a Good Investment in August 2025?

| Adam Othman

Up by almost 40% from its 52-week low, TD stock might see additional momentum in the coming weeks.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Bank Stock a Good Buy in August 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO stock has a solid history of dividend payouts, growth, and massive income. But can it keep it up?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is up 25% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

To answer the question if Bank of Nova Scotia is a buy, let's look at a case to buy, sell,…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $7,000 in TFSA Cash Into a Money-Making Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're still wondering where to put that $7,000 in cash, these two stocks belong at the top of your…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? 2 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Kay Ng

Get passive income year round by focusing on the quality and long-term reliability of the businesses behind the payouts.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Stocks for Beginners

A Perfect 9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want monthly income? This is one of the top dividend stocks to consider.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Bank Stocks

Is Fairfax Financial a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong earnings, solid underwriting, and smart investments could keep Fairfax stock on a winning streak in the years ahead.

Read more »