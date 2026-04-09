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A 4.5% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

Scotiabank stock is a fair buy here for income and long-term growth.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Bank of Nova Scotia offers a 4.5% dividend yield backed by a long history of stable payouts and consistent growth.
  • Its international exposure, especially in Latin America, adds long-term growth potential beyond its solid Canadian banking base.
  • The strategy is to hold for decades, reinvesting dividends to harness compounding and build a growing income stream over time.

In a market often dominated by short-term thinking, there’s something powerful about locking in a reliable, growing stream of income and letting time do the heavy lifting. For long-term investors, especially those focused on building wealth through dividends, opportunities don’t need to be flashy — they need to be durable. Right now, a TSX stock offering around a 4.5% dividend yield offers exactly that kind of opportunity.

This is the type of investment I’m comfortable buying today and holding for decades.

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A proven dividend machine

When I look for a long-term holding, consistency is everything. I want a company that has demonstrated resilience across economic cycles — booms, recessions, and everything in between. That’s why I’m drawn to large Canadian banks, particularly the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

With a history that stretches back nearly two centuries, the Bank of Nova Scotia has built a reputation for stability and shareholder returns. It has paid dividends for nearly two centuries and has increased those payouts over time. This kind of track record doesn’t happen by accident — it reflects a deeply ingrained culture of financial discipline.

A 4.5% yield is attractive on its own, but the real magic comes from dividend growth. Even modest annual increases can significantly boost your income over time, especially when dividends are reinvested. This creates a compounding effect that can quietly transform a modest initial investment into a substantial income stream decades down the road.

Positioned for long-term growth

While Canadian banks are often seen as mature businesses, Bank of Nova Scotia offers an added layer of growth potential through its international operations. With a strong presence in Latin America like Mexico, the bank is not solely dependent on the Canadian economy.

This geographic diversification provides exposure to faster-growing regions, which can help drive earnings over the long term. While international operations can introduce greater volatility, they could also open the door to higher growth than what’s typically available in Canada alone.

Meanwhile, the bank continues to benefit from its core strengths: a solid domestic banking franchise, strong capital ratios, and a diversified mix of revenue streams (Canadian and international banking, wealth management, and capital markets). These fundamentals help support both the dividend and long-term capital appreciation.

Why I’m holding for decades

The key to successful dividend investing isn’t just picking the right stocks — it’s holding them long enough for compounding to work its magic. Selling too early can mean missing out on years, even decades, of growing income.

With Bank of Nova Scotia, I see a company that can continue to generate steady earnings, pay reliable dividends, and gradually increase those payouts over time. That’s exactly the kind of business I want to own through market ups and downs.

Short-term price fluctuations don’t concern me nearly as much as the long-term trajectory of the business. As long as the fundamentals remain intact and the dividend continues to grow, I’m content to hold — and even add more shares during market corrections.

Investor takeaway

A 4.5% dividend yield backed by a stable, well-established financial institution is a good starting point for long-term investors. Bank of Nova Scotia combines a nice blend of income, growth potential, and resilience. By buying and holding this stock for decades, investors can benefit from both a steady income stream and the powerful effects of compounding over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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