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How Canadians Should Be Using Their TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

If you’re planning your TFSA for 2026, these dividend-paying bank stocks look really attractive.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) offers strong earnings growth and a reliable 4.5% dividend yield.
  • National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is delivering impressive profit growth backed by strong fundamentals.
  • Both bank stocks can help you grow your TFSA tax-free with steady income and long-term upside.

As we step into April 2026, it’s time for Canadian investors to check their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) updates this limit every year, and for 2026, it stands at $7,000. That makes it important to confirm your available room using both CRA records and your financial institution to avoid costly over-contribution penalties.

More importantly, this is a great opportunity to think about how you can use your TFSA more effectively. One of the smartest ways to do that is by investing in fundamentally strong, dividend-paying stocks that can grow your wealth over time – all while your returns remain tax-free.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian bank stocks that stand out for their stability and consistent dividend growth, making them great for TFSA investors.

coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Scotiabank stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, is one of Canada’s largest financial institutions with a market cap of $120.2 billion. Following a solid 43% run over the last year, BNS stock now trades at $97.64 per share. It also offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 4.5%.

Scotiabank delivered impressive financial growth in its latest quarterly results (for the quarter ended in January 2026). The bank reported net income of $2,299 million, a sharp increase from $993 million in the same period last year. Its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) came in at $2.05, reflecting 16% YoY (year-over-year) growth. Meanwhile, ROE (return on equity) improved to 13%, supported by solid contributions from its core segments.

Looking deeper, Canadian Banking generated $960 million in net income, up 5% YoY, while International Banking contributed $737 million, rising 7%. The bank’s CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) ratio stood at 13.3%, highlighting its strong capital position.

Now, Scotiabank is targeting a return on equity above 14% by 2027. Its continued investments in digital capabilities and international expansion could support long-term growth and improve profitability.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is another strong contender for TFSA investors. It currently has a market cap of $71.6 billion, and as of April 2, 2026, its stock trades at $185.01 per share after gaining an impressive 52.2% over the past year. The bank offers a quarterly dividend yield of 2.7%.

In the January 2026 quarter, National Bank reported net income of $1.3 billion, up 26% YoY. Its adjusted diluted EPS rose to $3.25, reflecting an 11% increase from a year ago. This growth was largely driven by its Personal and Commercial Banking segment, where net income surged by 47% to $427 million. The bank also benefited from higher loan volumes and the integration of Canadian Western Bank (CWB), which it acquired in February 2025. In addition, its Wealth Management segment posted a 12% increase in net income to $272 million, supported by strong fee-based revenue.

Meanwhile, the bank is focusing on strategic acquisitions and digital innovation to enhance customer experience and drive growth. These initiatives, combined with its strong fundamentals, position it well for the long term.

Foolish bottom line

Using your TFSA wisely can make a big difference to your long-term financial goals. And Scotiabank and National Bank of Canada both offer a compelling mix of steady income, strong financial performance, and growth potential. By allocating your TFSA contributions to such high-quality dividend stocks, you not only generate passive income but also give your portfolio a chance to compound tax-free over time.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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