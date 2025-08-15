The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

Want to put $7,000 into three dividend options? These three are perfect for your TFSA.

If you’ve got $21,000 of Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room to deploy this year, you don’t need a dozen tickers to build something durable. A simple, three-stock basket that mixes dependable income, structural growth, and blue‑chip stability can do the heavy lifting. These dividend stocks check those boxes right now, and the last 12 months tell a pretty compelling story for each.

BEP.UN

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) spent the year proving why scale matters in clean power. BEP units are roughly flat over 12 months, but the business momentum has accelerated. In Q2, Brookfield posted record funds from operations of about $371 million, up 10% year over year, and highlighted a pipeline that most utilities would envy. The headline win was a first‑of‑its‑kind framework with Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of U.S. hydro capacity, layered on top of prior mega‑agreements with the hyperscalers.

Yes, GAAP earnings can look noisy because of depreciation and fair‑value marks, and debt is part of the model in asset‑heavy infrastructure. But the cash engine is trending the right way, and Brookfield keeps recycling assets at attractive valuations to self‑fund growth. What to watch from here is execution on the Google hydro contracts, additional corporate PPAs tied to data‑centre demand, and the cadence of asset sales that replenish the war chest.

NFI

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) has been the comeback project of Canadian industrials. The dividend stock is about flat over 12 months, but that masks a lot of repair work under the hood. In Q2, revenue edged up to $868 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 19% to $70.8 million, and crucially, liquidity climbed to $327 million after NFI closed a new four‑year $700 million revolving credit facility and issued $600 million of second‑lien notes.

Backlog swelled to $13.5 billion with more than 16,000 equivalent units on order or option, and zero‑emission buses now account for over a third of that pipeline. The 2025 guide is intact at $3.8 to $4.2 billion of revenue and $320 to $360 million of adjusted EBITDA backed by improving margins in North American heavy‑duty transit and a supplier base that’s healing. Keep an eye on seat‑supplier stabilization, tariff pass‑throughs in new awards, and the mix of battery‑electric and fuel‑cell deliveries that can lift margins even higher.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) has been the stealth out-performer of the Big Six. Shares are up roughly 43% over the past year as the dividend stock delivered cleaner growth and sturdy capital. In Q2, revenue rose 14% year over year to $7 billion, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 17%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio held at a robust 13.4%. Net interest margins expanded versus last year, fee businesses benefited from higher market levels, and U.S. commercial and wealth posted solid gains.

The dividend yields about 3.9% with a payout ratio under 50%, leaving room for increases as earnings grow. There are watch‑items, of course: provisions for credit losses rose versus last year amid a softer economic backdrop, and the CEO transition slated for late 2025 bears monitoring. But with a modernized balance sheet, improving spreads, and strong wealth and capital‑markets contributions, CIBC’s setup into a rate‑cut cycle looks favourable.

Bottom line

Taken together, the trio offers a clean blueprint for a $21,000 TFSA. A simple equal split gives you a high‑yield cornerstone in Brookfield Renewable, a cyclical growth kicker in NFI as orders convert, and a defensive compounder in CIBC. Reinvest those distributions and any future dividend raises into the same three names, and the compounding starts to work in your favour without adding complexity.

A TFSA isn’t just a trading account; it’s a compounding shelter. Three complementary businesses tied to multi‑year demand drivers can be more than enough to turn $21,000 into a growing stream of tax‑free income and long‑term wealth.