1 Canadian Dividend All-Star Down 28% for Lifetime Income

This Canadian dividend stock has dropped sharply, but its dependable payouts and debt-free balance sheet make it worth another look.

With years of investing experience, I have realized that not every short-term pullback in a fundamentally strong stock is a warning sign. In fact, some of the best opportunities for long-term income show up exactly when a solid stock is temporarily down.

That’s exactly the kind of setup we’re seeing now with one well-known Canadian dividend stock. It’s down around 28% from its 52-week high, but its business fundamentals remain intact. Even better, it’s paying out a reliable dividend and has no debt on the books.

In this article, I’ll walk you through why this top Canadian dividend stock, Pason Systems (TSX:PSI), is still a strong pick for investors seeking to build lasting income from their portfolio.

What the company does and why I’m looking at it now

In case you didn’t know, Pason Systems is a Calgary-based tech firm that provides data management systems for oil and gas drilling rigs. Its tools help optimize drilling efficiency and improve wellsite safety, making it an important partner for energy companies.

Now trading around $11.20 per share, Pason’s stock is down roughly 28% from its 52-week high, pushing its annualized dividend yield to 4.6%. It has a market cap of $875.9 million and, more importantly, carries no interest-bearing debt — a rare feature that adds to its appeal as a long-term income stock.

PSI stock’s recent weakness is mostly due to slower drilling in North America, as the energy sector faces uncertainty from oil production cuts by major exporting countries and ongoing geopolitical risks.

What the latest earnings tell us

Despite the recent drop in this top Canadian dividend player, its second-quarter results clearly reflected that the business itself is holding up better than the stock suggests. Notably, Pason’s revenue in the second quarter edged up slightly to $96.4 million, even as industry drilling activity declined. That’s a clear sign that Pason is outperforming the broader environment.

For the quarter, Pason posted $31.6 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), or 32.7% of its revenue. That’s slightly lower than the same time last year, mostly because of higher contributions from its lower-margin completions and solar segments, which are still in growth mode.

On the brighter side, Pason’s completions segment posted a 12% YoY (year-over-year) revenue increase last quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue from its solar and energy storage segment jumped 58% YoY, thanks to more control system deliveries. As a result, the company’s net quarterly profit jumped 16% YoY to $12.6 million.

Why it could be a great stock for long-term income

Interestingly, despite the tough economic environment, Pason is still funding product innovation, growing its presence in energy tech, and returning capital to investors — all without taking on debt. That discipline is exactly what income-focused investors value.

The company recently also confirmed it expects capital expenditures for 2025 to come in at between $55 million and $60 million, down from previous estimates. That flexibility, along with continued investment in data-driven technologies for drilling and completions, could support long-term earnings growth. That’s why it still looks like a smart bet for those looking to build lifetime income.