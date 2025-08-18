Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Canadian Dividend All-Star Down 28% for Lifetime Income

1 Canadian Dividend All-Star Down 28% for Lifetime Income

This Canadian dividend stock has dropped sharply, but its dependable payouts and debt-free balance sheet make it worth another look.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

With years of investing experience, I have realized that not every short-term pullback in a fundamentally strong stock is a warning sign. In fact, some of the best opportunities for long-term income show up exactly when a solid stock is temporarily down.

That’s exactly the kind of setup we’re seeing now with one well-known Canadian dividend stock. It’s down around 28% from its 52-week high, but its business fundamentals remain intact. Even better, it’s paying out a reliable dividend and has no debt on the books.

In this article, I’ll walk you through why this top Canadian dividend stock, Pason Systems (TSX:PSI), is still a strong pick for investors seeking to build lasting income from their portfolio.

What the company does and why I’m looking at it now

In case you didn’t know, Pason Systems is a Calgary-based tech firm that provides data management systems for oil and gas drilling rigs. Its tools help optimize drilling efficiency and improve wellsite safety, making it an important partner for energy companies.

Now trading around $11.20 per share, Pason’s stock is down roughly 28% from its 52-week high, pushing its annualized dividend yield to 4.6%. It has a market cap of $875.9 million and, more importantly, carries no interest-bearing debt — a rare feature that adds to its appeal as a long-term income stock.

PSI stock’s recent weakness is mostly due to slower drilling in North America, as the energy sector faces uncertainty from oil production cuts by major exporting countries and ongoing geopolitical risks.

What the latest earnings tell us

Despite the recent drop in this top Canadian dividend player, its second-quarter results clearly reflected that the business itself is holding up better than the stock suggests. Notably, Pason’s revenue in the second quarter edged up slightly to $96.4 million, even as industry drilling activity declined. That’s a clear sign that Pason is outperforming the broader environment.

For the quarter, Pason posted $31.6 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), or 32.7% of its revenue. That’s slightly lower than the same time last year, mostly because of higher contributions from its lower-margin completions and solar segments, which are still in growth mode.

On the brighter side, Pason’s completions segment posted a 12% YoY (year-over-year) revenue increase last quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue from its solar and energy storage segment jumped 58% YoY, thanks to more control system deliveries. As a result, the company’s net quarterly profit jumped 16% YoY to $12.6 million.

Why it could be a great stock for long-term income

Interestingly, despite the tough economic environment, Pason is still funding product innovation, growing its presence in energy tech, and returning capital to investors — all without taking on debt. That discipline is exactly what income-focused investors value.

The company recently also confirmed it expects capital expenditures for 2025 to come in at between $55 million and $60 million, down from previous estimates. That flexibility, along with continued investment in data-driven technologies for drilling and completions, could support long-term earnings growth. That’s why it still looks like a smart bet for those looking to build lifetime income.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pason Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive yields and long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Hold? Why TELUS Likely Beats BCE Over the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants offer attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Propel Holdings and one lumber stock could make investors richer over the next decade

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $25,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Kay Ng

Turning your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine is about discipline, smart asset allocation, and reinvestment.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

My Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

This smart stock plans to distribute between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, and…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield a Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Is Brookfield Corporation stock still a millionaire-maker after 30 years of stunning investment gains? Engines might just be revving up…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Inc a Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

BCE is showing signs of recovery, with momentum in fibre and wireless, AI-driven expansion, and strategic acquisitions driving growth.

Read more »