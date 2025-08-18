Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your radar.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Inflation erodes your purchasing power year after year — but smart investors know how to fight back. One of the most effective ways to protect and even grow your wealth over time is by investing in strong, dividend-paying stocks that outpace inflation not only with yields but also with long-term total returns.

In Canada, inflation has averaged about 2.5% annually from 2014 to 2024, even though it spiked as high as 6.8% in 2022. To stay ahead, you need investments that consistently beat that benchmark. 

Here are three reliable Canadian dividend stocks that have not only kept pace with inflation — but have left it in the dust.

1. Fortis: A steady-eddie utility

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the most stable utilities in North America. With a portfolio of regulated electricity and gas distribution assets, the company enjoys steady cash flows that are resilient to the ups and downs of the economic cycles.

What makes Fortis attractive is its ability to generate predictable returns on investment — a critical factor for sustaining and growing dividends. Over the last decade, Fortis delivered a compound annual total return of 10.2%, comfortably outpacing inflation.

Currently yielding about 3.5%, its dividend alone offers protection against inflation, while its long-term growth offers upside. The stock has risen 17% in the past year and now trades around $70. While shares appear fully valued today, a pullback into the low $60s would offer a more compelling entry point for investors.

2. Royal Bank: A blue-chip dividend giant

As Canada’s largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) boasts diversified operations across wealth management, personal and commercial banking, and capital markets. Its premium valuation among peers reflects its consistent earnings power and dominant market position.

Over the last 10 years, Royal Bank has returned an impressive 14% annually on a compound basis, driven by both capital gains and growing dividends. In the last 12 months alone, the stock surged about 23%, demonstrating strength in a dynamic market environment.

At around $188 per share, it yields approximately 3.3% — versus the recent inflation rate of 1.9% year over year in June. While it’s not a bargain at today’s price, Royal Bank remains a reliable long-term holding, especially for investors looking to build wealth slowly and steadily through compounding dividends. A market correction bringing the stock to the $150s would be a wonderful buy-the-dip opportunity.

3. Manulife: Beating inflation with room to run

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a global life and health insurer with operations across North America and Asia. Thanks to its large scale and diversified earnings streams, Manulife has become a quiet compounder for long-term investors.

Over the past decade, the company has produced a compound annual return north of 11%, and in the last year alone, it has delivered total returns of approximately 22%.

At roughly $42 per share, Manulife offers a dividend yield of nearly 4.2% — easily outpacing inflation on income alone. Better yet, analysts see about 12% upside from current levels, with a consensus target price north of $47. That means investors have the rare opportunity to buy a growing dividend stock at a discount in today’s expensive market.

Investor takeaway: Dividends that do more than just pay

All three companies — Fortis, Royal Bank, and Manulife — have proven their ability to deliver inflation-beating returns through various economic cycles. While Fortis and Royal Bank are currently fully valued, Manulife stands out today as a value opportunity, offering both yield and upside.

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your radar.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks That Could Double in Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks still have a lot of value to eat up, so let's take a deeper dive.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive yields and long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend All-Star Down 28% for Lifetime Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock has dropped sharply, but its dependable payouts and debt-free balance sheet make it worth another look.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Hold? Why TELUS Likely Beats BCE Over the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are strong long-term holds, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants offer attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Propel Holdings and one lumber stock could make investors richer over the next decade

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $25,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Kay Ng

Turning your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine is about discipline, smart asset allocation, and reinvestment.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

My Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

This smart stock plans to distribute between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, and…

Read more »