3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000

If you want to multiply your hard-earned savings, you need to think bigger than just collecting small dividends or holding onto low-growth companies. In this article, I’ll highlight three TSX-listed companies that could make a huge difference for investors with patience and vision.

Kinaxis stock

The first stock on the list is Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), a supply chain innovator with serious artificial intelligence (AI)-driven growth. It’s an Ottawa-based enterprise software firm that powers global supply chains through its AI-driven Maestro platform. KXS stock currently trades at $197.97 per share, giving it a market cap of $5.6 billion.

The stock has gained about 29% in the past year due mainly to its ability to combine strong financial results with rising demand for AI-enhanced supply chain tools.

In the second quarter of 2025, Kinaxis delivered US$136.4 million in revenue, a 15% YoY (year-over-year) increase. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin climbed to a record 25%, while adjusted net profit surged 72% YoY to US$28.8 million. These gains were driven by 17% growth in SaaS (Software as a Service) revenue and new customer wins across industries.

Overall, Kinaxis is an early mover in generative and agentic AI adoption, which could make its supply chain solutions even more valuable for global enterprises. This mix of strong fundamentals and innovation makes Kinaxis one of the top TSX stocks to buy for investors seeking multi-bagger potential.

Celestica stock

Moving from software to hardware, Celestica (TSX:CLS) has become a force in global tech manufacturing. This Toronto-headquartered firm provides advanced design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. CLS stock trades at $270.25 per share with a market cap of $31.1 billion.

The stock has seen a staggering gain of over 2,300% in the past five years, as it became a key supplier to hyperscalers, AI hardware, and data centre companies. In the latest quarter, Celestica’s revenue rose 21% YoY to US$2.9 billion, and its adjusted earnings jumped 54% to US$1.39 per share. Both figures beat the high end of its guidance range. Its adjusted operating margin hit 7.4% due to strong demand in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment, a record level for the company.

Recently, Celestica raised its 2025 revenue outlook to US$11.6 billion and adjusted earnings to US$5.50 per share, citing continued demand from hyperscale and data centre clients. This outlook clearly reflects the company’s sustained growth momentum, making it one of the top TSX stocks to buy for long-term investors.

IAMGOLD stock

To balance things out, let’s look at IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG), a top gold stock that could bring diversification and strong growth to your portfolio mix. It is an intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. After jumping by 67% over the last year, IMG stock currently trades at $11.24 per share with a market cap of $6.5 billion.

In the second quarter, IAMGOLD reported a 51% YoY surge in its total revenue to US$580.9 million. Similarly, the company’s adjusted EBITDA climbed 45% YoY to US$276.4 million, showing robust cash generation from its mines.

Much of the excitement around IAMGOLD comes from its Côté Gold project in Ontario, one of the largest gold mines under development in Canada. Once fully operational, it’s expected to significantly increase the company’s production profile and cash flow, which could help this top TSX stock rally further.