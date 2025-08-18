Member Login
How to Use $25,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

Turning your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine is about discipline, smart asset allocation, and reinvestment.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) might just be the most underutilized financial tool in Canada. While many still treat it like a glorified savings account, savvy investors know the TFSA can be a powerful, tax-free income engine — especially when strategically filled with dividend stocks and fixed income.

If you’ve got $25,000 to invest, here’s how to turn your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine that generates income with minimal tax headaches.

Step 1: Understand the power of the TFSA

The beauty of the TFSA is that all investment income — whether from capital gains, dividends, or interest — is completely tax-free. That means every dollar of dividend income you earn stays in your pocket. Over time, reinvesting that income supercharges compounding growth.

Now let’s look at how to build your income engine.

Step 2: Anchor your portfolio with rock-solid dividend stocks

Dividend stocks are ideal for a TFSA because they could provide predictable, tax-free income and long-term growth. For example, one reliable Canadian dividend stock is Fortis (TSX: FTS).

Fortis is a regulated utility company with operations across North America. It has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years, making it one of Canada’s few true Dividend Kings. At the recent price of around $70 per share, Fortis yields about 3.5%.

If you invest $8,000 into Fortis, you’ll earn around $280 per year in tax-free dividend income. But that’s just the start — Fortis is committed to raising its dividend by 4–6% annually over the next few years, which means your income will grow over time.

Step 3: Add fixed income for stability and steady cash flow

While dividend stocks offer growth and income, fixed income adds stability — especially important to consider when rates are relatively high. Consider allocating $7,000 into a laddered guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) or high-interest savings exchange traded fund (ETF) like the Global X High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CASH), currently yielding about 3.1%. That’s another $217 per year in risk-free, tax-free income, and it buffers your portfolio against market volatility.

Step 4: Sprinkle in high-yield REITs or covered call ETFs

To increase income, allocate another $6,000 into high-yield REITs such as SmartCentres REIT, which yields around 6.9%. That’s $414/year in tax-free income from a portfolio of stable retail and mixed-use real estate anchored by tenants like Walmart. Alternatively, covered call ETFs like BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF offer monthly distributions with a yield of about 6.4% by writing call options on blue-chip stocks. While these carry more risk, the income can be boosted.

Step 5: Leave room to reinvest

With $4,000 remaining, consider keeping some dry powder for future opportunities — or putting it into a low-cost Canadian dividend ETF like Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY). This provides broad diversification and a yield near 3.9%, generating another $156/year in income.

The outcome: Passive income with growth potential

Here’s a sample income breakdown:

InvestmentAmountYieldAnnual Income
Fortis $8,0003.5%$280
GIC / CASH ETF$7,0003.1%$217
SmartCentres REIT $6,0006.9%$414
VDY ETF$4,0003.9%$156
Total$25,0004.3%$1,067

That’s over $1,000 per year in tax-free income — with growth potential baked in. Reinvest those returns, and your TFSA can truly become a cash-pumping machine.

Investor takeaway

Turning your TFSA into a reliable income stream isn’t about luck — it’s about discipline, smart asset allocation, and reinvestment. With $25,000 and a long-term mindset, you can build a portfolio that quietly works for you every day, paying you even while you sleep.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

