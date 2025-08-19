Member Login
Home » Investing » The Most Important Thing for Canadian Investors to Watch in 2025

The Most Important Thing for Canadian Investors to Watch in 2025

Here are two notable microeconomics trend sand events you should keep an eye on.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

I don’t use the news to tactically position my portfolio. By the time you hear it, it’s usually already priced in. But I think it’s valuable for explaining the “why” behind a stock’s move.

If you ever wonder why something is down 4% on a Tuesday, odds are there’s a headline or macro event driving sentiment. With August 2025 now behind us, here are the two big storylines I’m watching into year-end, and my take on where they might go.

Tariffs and trade tensions

The U.S. has already hit Canada with tariffs as high as 35%, and while certain goods under USMCA get partial relief, the tone from Washington points to a more protectionist backdrop. Aluminum and steel prices have been swinging sharply in recent months based on speculation about possible rollbacks or escalations.

My view: despite the bluster, large-scale, long-term tariffs are unlikely to be fully enforced. Historically, these announcements tend to get watered down or selectively applied once the political theatre cools.

But even temporary measures can disrupt supply chains, pressure certain sectors, and inject volatility into commodity prices, especially for Canadian exporters. Expect more headline-driven swings here, but not a collapse in trade activity.

Interest rates: Canada and U.S.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is holding steady at 2.75% for now, with markets pricing in a likely cut to 2.50% in September and possibly one more before year-end. This is a shift from the rate-hiking cycle of 2022–2023 and signals a softer stance aimed at supporting growth without reigniting inflation.

My call: unless inflation data unexpectedly spikes, the BoC will make both cuts, giving rate-sensitive sectors like real estate investment trusts and utilities a tailwind. That being said, Trump’s tariffs could throw a wrench in this plan.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s policy will continue to set the tone for global markets. Any signs of dovishness from the Fed could boost risk assets, but they’re likely to remain cautious until they see inflation consistently at target.

My expectation is for at least one U.S. rate cut to the tune of 0.25% in late 2025, which could provide an additional lift to equities globally, though the path there will be bumpy.

The Foolish takeaway

Watching trade policy and interest rates is about knowing the context so you don’t overreact when prices swing. I wouldn’t make portfolio changes based on headlines, but being aware of these storylines can help you stay calm and committed to your plan. Keep your focus on your long-term allocations, and let the day-to-day noise fade into the background.

More on Investing

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Stocks for Beginners

How to Combine Blue-Chip Stability With Gold Upside in One Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, you could only buy blue-chip stocks, but for some extra growth let's dive in deeper.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000 

| Puja Tayal

August is key for stocks. Learn how to invest in top Canadian stocks before their seasonal rally begins.

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Wheaton Precious Metals Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Wheaton Precious Metals is a TSX stock that has returned over 600% in the last 10 years. Is WPM still…

Read more »

tsx today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 19

| Jitendra Parashar

After a mixed start to the week, TSX investors turn their attention to domestic inflation signals today.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Move Into Labrador Iron Ore After Its 10% Move?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is on the move, but does that mean it's worth your investment?

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Building a Dividend Future: How to Use 3 Stocks in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for dividends for your TFSA, these are a great start.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Investing

2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on the following two cheap Canadian stocks.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Investing

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These two top Canadian stocks are trading at a discounted valuation, leaving attractive entry points for long-term investors.

Read more »