TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 19

After a mixed start to the week, TSX investors turn their attention to domestic inflation signals today.

Jitendra Parashar
Canadian equities started the new week on a mixed note as investors continued to digest geopolitical developments and recently released corporate earnings ahead of the inflation data. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 17 points, or 0.1%, on Monday to settle at 27,923.

Despite sharp intraday declines in healthcare and commodity-linked stocks, renewed buying in other key sectors, including consumer and technology, helped the benchmark index finish in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

G Mining Ventures, Brookfield Business Partners, Energy Fuels, and CES Energy Solutions climbed by at least 4.3% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

In contrast, shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) dived around 3% after the Canadian flag carrier suspended its third-quarter and full-year 2025 guidance due to a strike by flight attendants. The labour disruption, led by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, has forced the suspension of all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights, affecting an estimated 500,000 customers so far.

Although the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled the strike unlawful and ordered staff back to work, the union representing flight attendants has not complied yet, leading to extended Air Canada flight cancellations through August 19. The recent decline in Air Canada stock mainly reflects investor concerns that the ongoing labour dispute and grounded flights could significantly hurt the company’s earnings in the coming quarters.

Bausch Health Companies and Bird Construction were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each slipping by at least 2.7%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were largely flat in early trading on Tuesday, pointing to a muted open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic releases from the U.S. are due this morning, Canadian investors will closely monitor July’s domestic consumer price index (CPI) data this morning. A softer inflation print could strengthen expectations for more Bank of Canada rate cuts later this year, while a hotter reading might reignite policy uncertainty.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

