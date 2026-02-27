Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Hands-Off Canadian Energy Stock That Cuts You a Cheque Every Month

A Hands-Off Canadian Energy Stock That Cuts You a Cheque Every Month

Owning shares of FRU is like striking oil in your backyard, but better.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Freehold Royalties lets you collect monthly dividends from oil and gas royalties without operating wells yourself.
  • Its capital-light model boasts low debt and supports high margins and a yield in the ~6% range.
  • With a targeted 60% payout ratio, Freehold's model is sustainable even in the face of lower oil prices.

You have probably heard stories about someone finding oil on their land and living off the resulting passive income.

An energy company shows up, drills a well, and the landowner starts receiving royalty cheques every month. They do not operate the well. They do not hire workers. They simply own the rights to the land and collect a slice of the production.

You can do something similar without owning acreage or negotiating with oil companies. All you have to do is buy shares of Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU).

Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

What is Freehold Royalties?

Freehold Royalties is not a traditional oil producer company. It also does not run pipelines, nor does it manage refineries. Instead, it owns royalty interests on millions of acres of land across Canada and the United States.

Freehold owns the rights to oil and gas production on that land. When an operator drills and produces oil or natural gas, Freehold receives a percentage of the revenue. This all comes from their gross overriding royalties, which are contractual rights to a portion of production from wells drilled by other companies.

Because Freehold does not operate wells, it avoids many of the costs traditional energy companies face. There are no drilling expenses, no field-level operating costs, and no abandonment liabilities. That makes the business far more capital-light.

The financial results reflect this model. Operating margins are often dramatically higher than those of oil producers. The company also carries relatively modest debt compared to many exploration and production firms.

The Freehold dividend

For income-focused investors, the main attraction is the dividend. Freehold pays a $0.09 per share dividend monthly. If you annualize the most recent monthly payout and divide it by the current share price, the yield comes out to 6.2% as of February 20.

That yield will fluctuate with the price of oil and gas, since royalty revenue depends on commodity prices and production volumes. If the share price goes down, the yield will also be higher, assuming no dividend cuts.

Importantly, management targets a payout ratio of around 60% of free cash flow. That means they aim to keep a buffer rather than distributing every dollar earned. During weaker commodity environments, this policy helps protect the dividend.

Freehold has also stated that its dividend is sustainable at oil prices well below recent highs. Compared to smaller, highly leveraged small-cap oil explorers, that makes it relatively resilient.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Man looks stunned about something
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge's dividend yield of more than 5% and backlog of growth projects are supported by strong energy demand and record…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks Could Be Canada’s Secret Weapon in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Energy stocks like Enbridge, Suncor, and Canadian Natural Resources may be Canada’s secret weapon in 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

What’s Ahead for Enbridge Stock in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge still looks like a dividend machine in 2026, but the real question is whether today’s price leaves enough upside.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Play Just Moved Onto My Buy List

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline looks like a buy-list gas stock because its low costs and scale can keep cash flowing even in choppy…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Energy Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Look how a $2,500 investment in one TSX energy stock 25 years ago could have grown into $99,000 position today.…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 5.4% Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one leading monthly dividend stock long-term investors may be remiss to ignore in what could be a declining interest…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Energy Stocks

Buy Canadian With This Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets

| Brian Paradza, CFA

NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) stock could be the high-octane Canadian uranium growth play for global outperformance. Here’s why…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock With a Steady 5.5% Yield

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why a case can be made for investors to include Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts in 2026.

Read more »