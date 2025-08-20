Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TFSA Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Investing in these TSX stocks and allowing them to grow tax-free, can snowball into meaningful wealth over the years.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an effective way to grow wealth in Canada. When you buy and hold stocks within a TFSA, the capital gains and dividends you earn are completely shielded from taxes. Over time, this tax shield can make a considerable difference to your returns.

Moreover, even small contributions, say $200, when invested in fundamentally strong companies and allowed to grow tax-free, can snowball into meaningful wealth over the years.

Against this background, here are two TSX-listed stocks TFSA investors can buy right now with $200.

TFSA stock #1: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Shares of leading waste management and energy infrastructure company SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) could be a solid addition to your TFSA portfolio. It provides critical services such as processing, recycling, and disposal solutions, making its infrastructure difficult to replicate, with high barriers to entry. Further, about 80% of its volumes come from production-related and recurring waste streams, ensuring steady cash flows in all market conditions.

Despite the macro uncertainty and tariff-related challenges, SECURE’s infrastructure network continues to benefit from steady industrial and production-related waste volumes. Its metals recycling segment faces challenges from weak demand and U.S. tariffs, but the company is taking steps to improve performance. It is using its rail fleet to move ferrous scrap into tariff-free U.S. markets, focusing on cost optimization and non-ferrous metals, and strategically holding ferrous inventory until market conditions improve.

Further, the company’s strong balance sheet, flexible commercial strategies, and robust supplier base position it well to navigate external pressures. Looking ahead, long-term industry trends appear favourable. The expected increase in oil and gas production, along with improving global market access, is set to increase the volume of byproducts requiring specialized disposal. In addition, tightening environmental regulations will further support demand for SECURE’s infrastructure, adding a durable layer of recurring revenue.

Overall, with its high-barrier asset network, growth opportunities, and defensive characteristics, SECURE is positioned to deliver steady volume growth and consistent earnings.

TFSA stock #2: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) could be another solid stock to add to your TFSA portfolio. The company specializes in producing specialty semiconductors and performance materials that are critical in several fast-expanding industries, including space-based solar power, terrestrial renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and imaging and sensing technologies.

Investors who got in early in this small-cap stock have already enjoyed solid gains. Over the past year, shares have surged more than 139%, and over three years, the stock has skyrocketed more than 700%. Despite such a run-up, the company’s underlying fundamentals suggest the rally could sustain.

5N Plus will benefit from its growing order backlog and strong, recurring demand for its advanced materials, both of which provide a reliable base for long-term expansion. In particular, demand under its Specialty Semiconductors division is expected to accelerate as renewable energy projects scale up and as space-based solar power begins to gain traction. Companies in these sectors increasingly need ultra-high-purity materials from suppliers they can trust, and 5N Plus has built a reputation as one of the most reliable players in the field.

Looking further ahead, the company’s global manufacturing footprint and strong sourcing capabilities give it an edge in protecting margins even during supply chain pressures. With these structural advantages in place, 5N Plus appears well-positioned to deliver solid growth and above-average returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

