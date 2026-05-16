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3 Canadian Stocks That Look Ready for Whatever Comes Next

Reality is unpredictable, so these three Canadian stocks aim to hold up with real businesses and long-run tailwinds.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Martinrea looks cheap for an auto supplier, with EV exposure, strong sales, and positive free cash flow.
  • Canfor offers a beaten-down lumber play with strong assets, improving conditions, and big upside if housing rebounds.
  • Ballard is a higher-risk hydrogen bet, but its cash pile and new orders support a long-term turnaround.
10 stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems

Whatever comes next. At this point, it could be anything, right? Even our movies are trying to be out there, but reality continues to be just far wackier than we could ever imagine.

And it’s not just daily life; investors are confused as well. Rates remain high, trade headlines keep shifting, and economic growth still looks uneven. That’s why today we’re going to look at resilient businesses — ones that offer strong balance sheets and long-term trends rather than a trend. 

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up

Source: Getty Images

MRE

Martinrea (TSX:MRE) is a perfect match here. It supplies the auto sector, and yet is more diversified and financially stable than many investors give it credit for. The company creates lightweight structures, propulsion systems, and electric vehicle (EV) related components for major automakers across North America and Europe.

Recently, MRE continued to invest in EV and hybrid platforms, all while maintaining exposure to traditional vehicles. That gives it flexibility, no matter what consumers are driving. And after supply-chain disruptions over the last few years, auto production is finally improving for the auto stock.

During its recent quarter, the company reported record annual sales of roughly $5.2 billion in 2025. Adjusted operating income came in around $420 million, while free cash flow remained positive despite heavy investment spending. The stock now offers a market cap of $763.5 million at writing, trading at just 6.65 times earnings with a 1.9% dividend yield. And as EV growth continues, the company seems primed to continue growing as well.

CFP

Then we have Canfor (TSX:CFP), giving investors exposure to lumber recovery, housing demand, and global resource strength. It’s one of the world’s largest integrated forest products companies, with operations around Canada, the United States, and Europe. And as lumber prices continue to stabilize after years of volatility, this is a company investors should seriously eye up as it restructures and optimizes mill efforts.

These efforts were seen during its recent earnings report, with 2025 revenue near $7 billion, even during weak commodity pricing. Furthermore, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved as these conditions stabilized. And through all this, the company remains stable, supported by strong liquidity and asset backing from timber and mill infrastructure.

Even after one of the toughest years in lumber, CFP looks stronger than ever. It now offers a market cap near $1.5 billion, and just 0.6 times book value. Investors often forget how cyclical recoveries can create explosive upside in forestry, and now is the time to remember. Lower interest rates can reignite the interest in housing demand, and CFP will be at the forefront of that explosive growth.

BLDP

Finally, we have Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP), one of the most recognizable hydrogen fuel-cell names in Canada. Yet again, it’s a stock with investor interest near rock bottom. Ballard stock develops proton exchange membrane fuel-cell technology used in buses, trucks, trains, marine, and stationary power. And that’s only grown stronger, as Ballard stock has even recently secured additional orders in Europe and expanded partnerships tied to heavy-duty transportation decarbonization.

And that doesn’t look to be slowing down. Governments around the world continue supporting hydrogen infrastructure despite slower adoption. And investors are starting to buy in, with shares up a whopping 230% in the last year alone! With US$600 million in cash and investments, and little debt compared to peers, it’s clear why shares have surged.

At writing, Ballard stock now offers a $1.8 billion market cap, trading at 28 times earnings and a book value of 2.3. Not cheap, certainly, but investors willing to wait could benefit if hydrogen adoption accelerates in commercial transportation.

Bottom line

These three stocks all offer resilience in times of trouble, and trouble doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. MRE gives exposure to auto manufacturing at a low valuation, CFP the potential housing rebound, and Ballard stock upside from clean-energy infrastructure. Altogether, these three should reward investors with their flexibility, staying power, and long-term outlook.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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