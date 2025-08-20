2 TSX Stocks That Could Explode Higher in the Next 5 Years

While it’s not easy to identify which companies will dominate the market in the years ahead, some businesses do give clear signals that they are building something bigger. The key is looking for TSX stocks with strong recent performance, financial discipline, and strategies that match up with where the world is heading. If you can find that mix, you could be looking at fundamentally solid stocks that reward patience in a big way.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX stocks that I believe could explode and deliver some eye-popping returns over the next five years.

Aritzia stock

The first TSX-listed company that could surge in the years ahead is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), a Canadian retailer that has been gaining traction with its “Everyday Luxury” approach. It currently trades at $77.10 per share with a market cap of about $8.9 billion. Over the past year, ATZ stock has surged more than 71%, and over the past five years, it has delivered an impressive 345% return.

The company’s financial growth trends clearly show why its stock has been surging in recent years. In the first quarter of its fiscal 2026 (ended in May 2025), Aritzia posted a 33% YoY (year-over-year) jump in sales to $663 million as its comparable sales grew nearly 19% from a year ago, with the help of both online and in-store growth.

In the United States, its sales were especially strong, climbing 45% YoY as the company expanded its footprint and saw demand for its spring and summer products. On the profitability side, its gross profit margin expanded to 47.2% last quarter from 44%, helped by lower occupancy and warehousing costs as well as efficiency gains.

Looking ahead, Aritzia is aiming for full-year revenue between $3.1 billion and $3.25 billion, with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins in the 15.5% to 16.5% range. The company expects its real estate expansion strategy to fuel this growth.

On top of that, Aritzia is investing heavily in its e-commerce 2.0 strategy and a new distribution center in British Columbia. With rising brand awareness and plenty of room to grow south of the border, Aritzia could keep rewarding long-term investors with solid returns.

Cameco stock

The other stock that could surge in the years ahead with the help of strong demand is Cameco (TSX:CCO), one of the world’s largest uranium producers. CCO stock currently trades at $106.11 per share with a market cap of about $46.2 billion. Over the last 12 months, the stock has soared more than 92%, and in the last five years, it has delivered an incredible 676% return as nuclear power has regained global momentum.

In the latest quarter, Cameco’s revenue jumped 47% YoY to $877 million, driven by higher uranium sales volumes and stronger realized prices. Similarly, the company’s adjusted EBITDA for the quarter nearly doubled to $673 million. Its uranium segment mainly benefited from higher prices and volume, while the fuel services segment saw a big boost from higher sales and lower costs.

As governments worldwide are backing nuclear as a solution for both energy security and climate goals, Cameco could benefit from the global shift toward clean, reliable energy in the long run. That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if this top TSX stock doubles or even triples in value over the next five years.