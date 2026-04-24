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3 Canadian Stocks to Buy This Spring

Spring’s best stock picks aren’t cheap stories; they’re companies delivering real growth, strong demand, and improving execution.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Aritzia is surging in the U.S., with record sales growth and improving momentum, even at a rich valuation.
  • Kinaxis is growing recurring software revenue, expanding margins, and riding supply-chain and AI demand from big customers.
  • Topicus keeps quietly compounding through software acquisitions and rising cash flow, but investors pay a steep price today.
10 stocks we like better than Aritzia

Spring can be a sweet spot for stock pickers, but it usually rewards the same thing: momentum with proof. Over the last few years, investors have walked into spring dealing with changing rate expectations, fresh company guidance, and sharp reactions to earnings season. In other words, this isn’t the time to buy a story and hope for the best. It’s time to look for businesses with strong execution, clear demand, and enough runway to keep growing even if the market gets picky again. So let’s consider a few on the TSX today.

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.

Source: Getty Images

ATZ

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) looks like one of the easiest spring buys on the TSX right now. The fashion retailer moved well beyond its Canadian roots and keeps building a bigger U.S. presence. In its latest quarter, Aritzia stock reported record revenue of $1 billion, up 42.8% year over year, while U.S. revenue jumped 53.8% to $621.1 million. Comparable sales rose 34.3%, so this wasn’t just new store growth doing the heavy lifting.

Aritzia opened 13 new boutiques and repositioned 4 over the last 12 months, kept investing in its new B.C. distribution centre, and launched a secondary share offering in January at $130.20 per share. Aritzia stock now expects full-year fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.6 billion to $3.64 billion. Now, it isn’t cheap at roughly 45 times trailing earnings. Even so, the growth is real, margins are improving, and spring usually suits companies with this kind of consumer momentum.

KXS

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) gives global companies software to manage supply chains, and that stays relevant when businesses want more control, more speed, and more artificial intelligence (AI) tools. It solves an expensive problem. In its fourth quarter of 2025, Kinaxis posted record revenue of US$144.2 million, up 16%, while Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue climbed 19% to US$97.2 million. Gross margin hit 65%, and the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin reached 26%.

Recent news gives the story another push. Kinaxis said annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 20%, its remaining performance obligations neared US$1 billion, and it won new business in semiconductors, data storage, oil and gas, aerospace, and consumer products. It also entered 2026 with guidance for total revenue of US$620 million to US$635 million and SaaS growth of 17% to 19%. On top of that, Gartner again named it a leader in supply chain planning. Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) sits near 42 at writing, so it still carries a growth-stock price tag. Even so, the operating momentum still looks strong.

TOI

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) is the quiet compounder of the group. It builds, acquires, and runs vertical market software businesses, mostly in Europe, with a model that looks very familiar to anyone who likes Constellation Software. In its latest results, fourth-quarter revenue rose 20% to €436.8 million, organic growth came in at 4%, and quarterly net income climbed 41% to €79.4 million. Cash flow from operations (FFO) rose 35% to €107.7 million, while free cash flow (FCF) available to shareholders jumped 40% to €51.2 million.

The last year also brought bigger strategic moves. Topicus completed the Cipal Schaubroeck deal in Belgium and expanded its Asseco Poland investment, which helped drive total 2025 acquisition spending to €390.4 million and the Asseco investment to €384.9 million. The market has clearly cooled on the stock from last year’s highs, with shares recently around $96. At writing, it trades at 118 times earnings. This one fits for people who want long-term software compounding, not instant fireworks.

Bottom line

If you want three Canadian stocks to buy this spring, these names cover a lot of ground. Aritzia stock brings consumer growth, Kinaxis offers mission-critical software with AI and supply-chain tailwinds, and Topicus adds long-term acquisition-driven compounding. None of them looks dirt cheap, so investors should keep expectations sensible. Still, when spring rewards businesses with real momentum, these three have a pretty good case to bloom.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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