3 Canadian Stocks to Buy This Spring

Spring can be a sweet spot for stock pickers, but it usually rewards the same thing: momentum with proof. Over the last few years, investors have walked into spring dealing with changing rate expectations, fresh company guidance, and sharp reactions to earnings season. In other words, this isn’t the time to buy a story and hope for the best. It’s time to look for businesses with strong execution, clear demand, and enough runway to keep growing even if the market gets picky again. So let’s consider a few on the TSX today.

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ATZ

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) looks like one of the easiest spring buys on the TSX right now. The fashion retailer moved well beyond its Canadian roots and keeps building a bigger U.S. presence. In its latest quarter, Aritzia stock reported record revenue of $1 billion, up 42.8% year over year, while U.S. revenue jumped 53.8% to $621.1 million. Comparable sales rose 34.3%, so this wasn’t just new store growth doing the heavy lifting.

Aritzia opened 13 new boutiques and repositioned 4 over the last 12 months, kept investing in its new B.C. distribution centre, and launched a secondary share offering in January at $130.20 per share. Aritzia stock now expects full-year fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.6 billion to $3.64 billion. Now, it isn’t cheap at roughly 45 times trailing earnings. Even so, the growth is real, margins are improving, and spring usually suits companies with this kind of consumer momentum.

KXS

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) gives global companies software to manage supply chains, and that stays relevant when businesses want more control, more speed, and more artificial intelligence (AI) tools. It solves an expensive problem. In its fourth quarter of 2025, Kinaxis posted record revenue of US$144.2 million, up 16%, while Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue climbed 19% to US$97.2 million. Gross margin hit 65%, and the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin reached 26%.

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Recent news gives the story another push. Kinaxis said annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 20%, its remaining performance obligations neared US$1 billion, and it won new business in semiconductors, data storage, oil and gas, aerospace, and consumer products. It also entered 2026 with guidance for total revenue of US$620 million to US$635 million and SaaS growth of 17% to 19%. On top of that, Gartner again named it a leader in supply chain planning. Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) sits near 42 at writing, so it still carries a growth-stock price tag. Even so, the operating momentum still looks strong.

TOI

Topicus (TSXV:TOI) is the quiet compounder of the group. It builds, acquires, and runs vertical market software businesses, mostly in Europe, with a model that looks very familiar to anyone who likes Constellation Software. In its latest results, fourth-quarter revenue rose 20% to €436.8 million, organic growth came in at 4%, and quarterly net income climbed 41% to €79.4 million. Cash flow from operations (FFO) rose 35% to €107.7 million, while free cash flow (FCF) available to shareholders jumped 40% to €51.2 million.

The last year also brought bigger strategic moves. Topicus completed the Cipal Schaubroeck deal in Belgium and expanded its Asseco Poland investment, which helped drive total 2025 acquisition spending to €390.4 million and the Asseco investment to €384.9 million. The market has clearly cooled on the stock from last year’s highs, with shares recently around $96. At writing, it trades at 118 times earnings. This one fits for people who want long-term software compounding, not instant fireworks.

Bottom line

If you want three Canadian stocks to buy this spring, these names cover a lot of ground. Aritzia stock brings consumer growth, Kinaxis offers mission-critical software with AI and supply-chain tailwinds, and Topicus adds long-term acquisition-driven compounding. None of them looks dirt cheap, so investors should keep expectations sensible. Still, when spring rewards businesses with real momentum, these three have a pretty good case to bloom.