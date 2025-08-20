3 First Stocks Every Beginner Should Buy to Launch a Wealth-Building Empire

What if your first step into the stock market could be both a powerful learning experience and a launchpad for serious long-term wealth? Forget the nerve-wracking rollercoaster of meme stocks – building a mighty portfolio starts with buying wonderful businesses you can understand and hold for decades. The goal? To learn the ropes with confidence, entrench disciplined habits, and get paid to learn through reliable dividends. For beginner investors looking to start strong on the TSX, the following three cornerstone holdings may offer stability and steady growth, and two of them will reward you with a steady stream of passive income.

A big-five Canadian bank stock: Royal Bank of Canada

The Canadian banking sector is known for its historically proven stability and resilience. For a beginner investor, you could do well to allocate a portion of your starter capital into any of the big-five Canadian Bank stocks to tap into a financial sector fortress that seldom disappoints. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), or RBC, is the largest banking house with a $266 billion market capitalization. RBC stock is one of my favourite TSX bank stocks to buy for financial stability, a deep mortgage portfolio, consistency in execution, and some of the widest retail and commercial banking coverage in Canada.

The systemically important Canadian banking group has consistently generated double-digit returns on equity (ROE). RBC stock has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders since 1870 and has raised its payout every year for 14 consecutive years now. With the RY stock dividend currently yielding 3.3% annually, beginner investors earn a respectable regular passive income stream that can be redeployed back into the market every quarter to buy new stocks and grow their starter portfolios.

That said, beginner investors have the liberty to choose any of the big-five bank stock(s) with which they have a good relationship.

Beginner tech stock: Constellation Software

A beginner portfolio without any of the widely praised technology stocks could appear too boring in 2025, but at the same time, the wide swings (acute volatility) in tech stocks could kill a new investor’s enthusiasm during market downturns. To gain tech exposure, I’d recommend investing in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock, a $92 billion software giant that has recorded wild success in niche software markets. Constellation Software established its market clout through acquiring specialized software companies with low competition and maintaining defensible moats that generate positive cash flow from operations.

Constellation Software uses the boatloads of free cash flow generated by portfolio companies every year to acquire new businesses, an acquisitions-led strategy that has thrived and helped CSU stock generate 800% in investment returns over the past decade. Past performance may not predict future returns; however, Constellation Software’s strategy remains intact through a temporary pullback in August 2025, and investors may wish to diversify and tap into its recent spin-outs Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) and Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN), as they try to replicate its strategy in new market settings.

Due to its bloated stock price, a brokerage offering fractional shares could help execute small trade sizes below $4,500.

A broad market ETF for diversification

After picking your first two beginner stocks, you can broaden your exposure and diversify your risk and returns exposure across the entire Canadian market to enjoy the best that every economic sector has to offer while limiting the risk of one company’s underperformance from dragging your portfolio down.

You can diversify holdings in one simple scoop through a broad market exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is essentially a basket of several large-company stocks that dominate their industries in Canada.

For Canadian broad market exposure, you can go with the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC), which offers exposure to more than 210 Canadian stocks at a low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.06% or $0.60 every year per $1,000 invested. Since its inception in 2001, the XIC ETF has amassed more than $18 billion in assets under management and pays quarterly dividends that currently yield 2.6% annually. The ETF has generated 14.8% in returns so far this year.