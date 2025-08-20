The Best Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

Oil prices have dipped, creating a hidden opportunity. I’m targeting the best energy stocks to buy – three low-cost Canadian leaders paying dividends and built to outperform.

The energy sector has been a powerhouse for Canadian investors over the past five years, but 2025 has introduced a familiar chill. Global oil prices have softened, creating a cloud of uncertainty. However, for savvy investors, this pullback can be an opportunity to load up on quality TSX energy stocks built to weather volatility. The key is a selective strategy: focus on low-cost oil producers with integrated operations, strong balance sheets, and a proven commitment to returning cash to shareholders. These are the companies that can thrive even when commodity prices don’t cooperate.

With West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the key North American oil benchmark, down over 7% in the past month, and natural gas prices down a staggering 23%, not all energy companies are created equal. The best energy stocks to buy are those that control their destiny through every part of the value chain, from pulling oil out of the ground to refining and selling gasoline at the pump. This integrated model is a brilliant insulator, allowing them to profit from refined product margins even when the raw resource price dips.

Suncor Energy stock: The integrated energy sector juggernaut

Leading this charge is Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock, a titan of the Canadian energy landscape. Founded in 1917, Suncor isn’t just a producer; it’s an integrated oil machine. Its operations span from its low-cost oil sands assets through to its refineries and massive network of Petro-Canada retail stations. This means it captures value at every step.

The company’s stellar first-half 2025 results prove the model works, achieving record production of 831,000 barrels per day and record refinery throughput. Suncor’s operational muscle fuels a generous 4.3% dividend yield and massive share buybacks, like the $750 million spent in share repurchases during the second quarter alone.

With a significantly strengthened balance sheet (net debt has been slashed to under $7.7 billion), Suncor is built for the long haul, making it a foundational stock for any energy portfolio.

Should oil prices dip any further, Suncor looks well prepared to survive an oil winter, as it has done in previous low-oil-price environments.

Imperial Oil stock: The total return titan

Another stellar integrated energy stock pick is Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO). This $58.6 billion company has not just survived but thrived in 2025, with its stock up an impressive 28.6% year-to-date, dramatically outperforming the sector.

Imperial Oil’s performance secret? A relentless focus on efficiency and shareholder returns. Imperial recently celebrated its highest second-quarter production in three decades, a testament to its operational excellence. But it’s not resting on its laurels; this year it commissioned Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, positioning itself for the future.

Most compelling for investors is Imperial Oil’s aggressive capital return program. Imperial Oil has reduced its total shares outstanding by 31% over the past five years. By targeting a further 5% reduction in shares outstanding this year, Imperial directly amplifies value for every remaining shareholder, a strategy that has helped generate a breathtaking 755% in total returns over the past five years, all while paying a steady dividend.

Canadian Natural Resources stock: The income powerhouse

For investors seeking supreme income and premium assets, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a prime candidate. As a global crude oil mining giant with a massive, low-decline production base, CNQ is a cash flow machine. A rarely discussed advantage is that its synthetic crude oil (SCO) often sells at a premium to WTI, providing a nice buffer in weak markets.

Canadian Natural’s operational strength allows it to continue generating enormous free cash flow, which in turn funds a monster dividend yielding 5.7%. Crucially, this payout is sustainable even if WTI oil falls into the low-to-mid US$40s — an incredible margin of safety. While the stock is down 8.8% this year, that price weakness looks like an opportunity for investors to get paid a handsome passive income stream while waiting for the next oil price recovery.

Investor takeaway

Oil market downturns can be daunting, but they also separate the truly resilient companies from the rest. Suncor, Imperial Oil, and Canadian Natural Resources stock represent the cream of the crop — low-cost leaders with wide and deep exposure to the energy sector value chain, fortress balance sheets, and shareholder-friendly management teams. Investors looking to energize their portfolios could scoop up one or all of these best energy stocks to buy for steady income and powerful long-term growth.