Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

The Best Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

Oil prices have dipped, creating a hidden opportunity. I’m targeting the best energy stocks to buy – three low-cost Canadian leaders paying dividends and built to outperform.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

The energy sector has been a powerhouse for Canadian investors over the past five years, but 2025 has introduced a familiar chill. Global oil prices have softened, creating a cloud of uncertainty. However, for savvy investors, this pullback can be an opportunity to load up on quality TSX energy stocks built to weather volatility. The key is a selective strategy: focus on low-cost oil producers with integrated operations, strong balance sheets, and a proven commitment to returning cash to shareholders. These are the companies that can thrive even when commodity prices don’t cooperate.

With West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the key North American oil benchmark, down over 7% in the past month, and natural gas prices down a staggering 23%, not all energy companies are created equal. The best energy stocks to buy are those that control their destiny through every part of the value chain, from pulling oil out of the ground to refining and selling gasoline at the pump. This integrated model is a brilliant insulator, allowing them to profit from refined product margins even when the raw resource price dips.

Suncor Energy stock: The integrated energy sector juggernaut

Leading this charge is Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock, a titan of the Canadian energy landscape. Founded in 1917, Suncor isn’t just a producer; it’s an integrated oil machine. Its operations span from its low-cost oil sands assets through to its refineries and massive network of Petro-Canada retail stations. This means it captures value at every step.

The company’s stellar first-half 2025 results prove the model works, achieving record production of 831,000 barrels per day and record refinery throughput. Suncor’s operational muscle fuels a generous 4.3% dividend yield and massive share buybacks, like the $750 million spent in share repurchases during the second quarter alone.

With a significantly strengthened balance sheet (net debt has been slashed to under $7.7 billion), Suncor is built for the long haul, making it a foundational stock for any energy portfolio.

Should oil prices dip any further, Suncor looks well prepared to survive an oil winter, as it has done in previous low-oil-price environments.

Imperial Oil stock: The total return titan

Another stellar integrated energy stock pick is Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO). This $58.6 billion company has not just survived but thrived in 2025, with its stock up an impressive 28.6% year-to-date, dramatically outperforming the sector.

Imperial Oil’s performance secret? A relentless focus on efficiency and shareholder returns. Imperial recently celebrated its highest second-quarter production in three decades, a testament to its operational excellence. But it’s not resting on its laurels; this year it commissioned Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, positioning itself for the future.

Most compelling for investors is Imperial Oil’s aggressive capital return program. Imperial Oil has reduced its total shares outstanding by 31% over the past five years. By targeting a further 5% reduction in shares outstanding this year, Imperial directly amplifies value for every remaining shareholder, a strategy that has helped generate a breathtaking 755% in total returns over the past five years, all while paying a steady dividend.

Canadian Natural Resources stock: The income powerhouse

For investors seeking supreme income and premium assets, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a prime candidate. As a global crude oil mining giant with a massive, low-decline production base, CNQ is a cash flow machine. A rarely discussed advantage is that its synthetic crude oil (SCO) often sells at a premium to WTI, providing a nice buffer in weak markets.

Canadian Natural’s operational strength allows it to continue generating enormous free cash flow, which in turn funds a monster dividend yielding 5.7%. Crucially, this payout is sustainable even if WTI oil falls into the low-to-mid US$40s — an incredible margin of safety. While the stock is down 8.8% this year, that price weakness looks like an opportunity for investors to get paid a handsome passive income stream while waiting for the next oil price recovery.

Investor takeaway

Oil market downturns can be daunting, but they also separate the truly resilient companies from the rest. Suncor, Imperial Oil, and Canadian Natural Resources stock represent the cream of the crop — low-cost leaders with wide and deep exposure to the energy sector value chain, fortress balance sheets, and shareholder-friendly management teams. Investors looking to energize their portfolios could scoop up one or all of these best energy stocks to buy for steady income and powerful long-term growth.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

The Hidden Value in This Canadian Energy Giant Investors Are Ignoring

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock still offers massive value for long-term investors.

Read more »

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility
Energy Stocks

1 Soaring Clean Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why ANRG is a TSX stock that should be the watch list of clean energy investors right now.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources is a top TSX stock down 27% from all-time highs. Here's why CNQ stock is a great…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Want to Invest in Energy Producers? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff war has affected Canadian energy producers. Some producers have effectively adapted to the tariff volatility, making them a…

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Energy Stocks

Energy Bulls: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Years to Come

| Demetris Afxentiou

Energy bulls seeking out new investments will enjoy only growth and dividends from these three stellar investments.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian energy giant has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is Tourmaline Oil Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Tourmaline Oil is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that remains a top investment in 2025. Let's see why.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks to Watch if Oil Prices Goes Ballistic

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks remain viable options for income seekers even if oil prices plummet or go ballistic.

Read more »