2 Dividend Blue-Chip Giants Looking Ideal After a Recent Pullback

A pullback can feel uncomfortable for any investor, yet it can also create the kind of opening that dividend investors wait for. After a strong run in many parts of the TSX, not every blue-chip dividend stock still looks cheap. Some defensive names climbed as investors hunted for income. Others stumbled as interest rates, debt costs, or slower growth weighed on sentiment. That’s when patient investors can look for quality first and price second.

Two Canadian giants stand out after recent weakness: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Fortis (TSX:FTS). Neither stock offers a thrilling overnight story, and that’s part of the appeal. Both run essential infrastructure, pay dependable dividends, and still have growth plans that could support income over time. So let’s get into it.

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ENB

Enbridge looks ideal for investors who want big income without chasing a shaky yield. The company moves oil and gas, runs natural gas utilities, and owns renewable power assets. Its network touches huge parts of North America’s energy system. People can debate the energy transition all they want, but demand for reliable energy infrastructure hasn’t disappeared.

The latest results support that view. Enbridge reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between $20.2 billion and $20.8 billion. It also expects distributable cash flow per share between $5.70 and $6.10. Cash flow drives the dividend here, not market chatter or short-term swings.

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The dividend remains the main draw. Enbridge stock lifted its quarterly payout to $0.97 per share for 2026, or $3.88 annually. That gives investors a strong yield, especially after a pullback. It also shows management still feels confident enough to keep growing the payout, even while funding a large capital program.

The timely catalyst comes from power demand. Artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, industrial growth, and population growth all need more energy. Enbridge stock doesn’t need to become a tech stock to benefit. It just needs to keep serving the infrastructure behind that demand. Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. Enbridge stock carries a heavy debt load, and higher rates can make that burden more expensive. So this stock suits investors who can handle slow-moving infrastructure stories, not investors chasing fast gains.

FTS

Fortis stock brings a different flavour of blue-chip income. The company owns regulated electric and gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Its business looks boring in the best possible way. Homes, hospitals, factories, and schools need power in every market cycle.

Fortis stock reported first-quarter 2026 net earnings of $501 million, or $0.99 per common share. It also spent $1.4 billion on capital projects in the quarter. That spending feeds its larger $28.8 billion five-year capital plan, which should expand its rate base and support future earnings growth.

The dividend story looks even cleaner. Fortis stock raised its dividend for 52 straight years, and targets annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2030. It could benefit if interest rates ease later. Utility stocks often struggle when bond yields look attractive. A pullback can therefore create a better entry point for investors who think the worst rate pressure may fade over time. Yet risks still exist. Fortis stock needs regulators to approve returns on its investments. It also needs to manage debt carefully while funding its large capital plan. If rates stay higher for longer, the stock could remain under pressure.

Bottom line

These two stocks won’t suit everyone. Growth investors may find them too slow. Investors worried about debt may want to wait for a deeper discount. But dividend investors looking for blue-chip income after a pullback should give both a close look while valuations still leave room for patient buyers. Meanwhile, both can offer solid income for patient investors with $7,000 in each.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENB $77.10 90 $3.88 $349.20 Quarterly $6,939.00 FTS $77.72 90 $2.54 $228.60 Quarterly $6,994.80

Enbridge offers a larger yield and energy infrastructure exposure. Fortis offers steadier utility growth and one of Canada’s best dividend records. Together, they show that long-term investors can get a better price and a calmer path toward income for years, not just the next quarter ahead.