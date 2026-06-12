Create the Perfect June TFSA With a 6.3% Monthly Payout

June has a way of waking investors up. Half the year is nearly gone, markets still look jumpy, and cash sitting in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can start to feel like a missed opportunity. That doesn’t mean investors should rush into anything. But if the goal is steady tax-free income, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) deserves a serious look right now.

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FRU

Freehold isn’t a typical oil and gas producer. It owns royalty interests on energy lands across Canada and the United States. Other companies drill, operate wells, and handle most of the capital spending. Freehold collects royalties when production happens on its lands. That gives the dividend stock exposure to oil and gas prices, but with a lighter capital burden than many producers.

That model matters in a TFSA. Investors want income, but they also want durability. A royalty company can generate cash flow without funding every well itself. It can also keep adding new royalty lands when attractive opportunities appear. Freehold leaned into that strategy, especially in oil-weighted areas such as the Permian Basin.

The payout creates the main hook. Freehold currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $1.08 annually. Based on recent numbers, that works out to a forward yield around 6.3%. For a TFSA investor, monthly income can feel especially useful because dividends can compound tax-free, build cash for other buys, or support future withdrawals.

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Into earnings

The latest quarter showed the strength and the limits of the story. In the first quarter of 2026, Freehold generated $59 million in funds from operations (FFO), or $0.36 per share. It paid $44.3 million in dividends, equal to $0.27 per share, for a payout ratio of 75%. Production averaged 15,533 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with liquids making up 65% of that total.

That payout ratio looks reasonable for a high-yield energy stock. It doesn’t scream danger. It also doesn’t leave endless room for mistakes. Freehold’s dividend remains tied to commodity prices, production volumes, and drilling activity by third-party operators. If oil prices fall hard or operators slow activity, cash flow can weaken.

Still, management offered some comfort. Freehold said the dividend remains supported down to US$50 WTI oil. That doesn’t remove risk, but it gives investors a useful marker. It suggests the current payout doesn’t require sky-high oil prices to work.

Looking ahead

The balance sheet looks manageable for investors. Freehold ended the first quarter with net debt of $275.3 million and net debt-to-trailing funds from operations of 1.2 times. That gives it room to keep investing, while still returning cash to shareholders. The dividend stock also renewed its normal course issuer bid, which allows it to buy back shares when management sees value.

For June, the timing looks interesting. Oil remains volatile, inflation worries keep returning, and investors still want income that can keep pace with higher costs. Freehold doesn’t offer the safety of a utility or bank. But it does offer direct exposure to energy royalties, a strong monthly payout, and a business model designed to avoid some of the heaviest capital demands in the sector.

There’s also a practical benefit. Monthly dividends make it easier to see progress. Investors can reinvest every month, build a small cash pile, or pair Freehold with steadier dividend names for balance.

Bottom line

The risks deserve respect. Energy prices can swing fast. Royalty revenue can decline if drilling slows. The dividend stock can also fall even when the dividend keeps coming. Investors should avoid treating a 6.3% yield like guaranteed money, though right now here is what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FRU $17.40 402 $1.08 $434.16 Monthly $6,994.80

All considered, Freehold looks like a strong candidate for a June TFSA focused on monthly cash flow. It offers a simple mix: income now, commodity upside, and a royalty model that keeps capital spending lighter. For investors who can handle energy volatility, FRU could help turn unused TFSA room into a steady tax-free income stream all summer and well beyond over the years.