The Best TSX Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

Gold and silver are soaring. This TSX mining stock is up 155% and pays a 5.6% yield, and the other two might just be getting started …

If soaring commodity prices have you looking for opportunities, the TSX is home to some of the world’s finest mining companies. With gold breaking records and silver enjoying a powerful rally, producers are generating incredible cash flow. This environment creates a perfect storm for investors seeking both growth and income. I’ve dug into the metals and mining sector to unearth three compelling mining stock investment opportunities, from an established gold heavyweight to a speculative battery metals play, that are positioned to shine.

Lundin Gold stock

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) stock stands out as a best-in-class gold mining stock that is enjoying phenomenal leverage from the current bull market. The company’s cornerstone asset, the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, is one of the highest-grade gold operations in the world. This elite quality allows Lundin to be a remarkably low-cost producer, with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) guided to be under US$1,000 per ounce for 2025 through 2027. With gold prices soaring past US$3,300, this cost discipline translates into a massive profit margin on every ounce sold.

The financial results are as impressive as the operational ones. Lundin Gold stock is up a staggering 155% year-to-date, a testament to its explosive revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth.

In the first half of 2025, revenue surged despite only single-digit growth in production, proving that the soaring gold price is flowing towards its bottom line. This has created a torrent of free cash flow, which management is enthusiastically distributing to shareholders through a robust and growing dividend. The company’s generous dividend policy includes a fixed payout plus a substantial variable dividend, allowing investors to directly participate in its record financial performance.

Furthermore, aggressive and successful exploration programs in 2024 actually added more ounces to its mineral reserves than were mined, extending the life of its world-class asset and adding another layer of growth potential. For investors seeking a high-quality, cash-generating gold producer, Lundin Gold stock is a premier choice.

First Majestic Silver

Silver is on a tear in 2025 to eclipse raging gold prices. Up 13% over the past three months and nearly 30% so far this year, silver is having a great moment in the precious metals market. And silver mining stocks, including First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) stock, are reaping the cash-flow-enhancing benefits.

First Majestic Silver is a Canadian mining stock focused on silver and gold production on Mexican and U.S. properties. The company reported record financial results for the past quarter as revenue surged 94% year-over-year, driven by acquisition-led 48% growth in silver production and a 24% rise in the average realized silver price.

The TSX mining stock is a buy for growth as it integrates the newly acquired Los Gatos Silver Mine, realizes synergistic benefits, and potentially improves earnings and cash flow margins in a bullish silver market environment.

First Majestic Silver stock is up 47% year-to-date. However, shares priced under $12 a share remain far below the historical highs of around $28 seen in 2020. This suggests the silver miner could still be on a compelling recovery path.

A speculative mining play: Talon Metals stock

Finally, one speculative mining penny stock to check out right now is Talon Metals (TSX:TLO), a tiny base-metals mining play that’s in a joint venture with world-class mining house Rio Tinto on a high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt mining project in the United States.

Talon Metals targets becoming a key nickel supplier for the U.S. domestic battery manufacturing market, and the American government is supporting its efforts with millions in grants. Recent impressive drill results and a renegotiable 2022 offtake agreement with Tesla for 75,000 metric tonnes of nickel concentrate, plus a potential earn-in deal with Lundin Mining (recently extended until August 31, 2025) remain huge confidence builders for investors. These catalysts are for those willing to be patient as the exploration-stage company fights for a place among successful base metals miners. The miner recently closed a successful financing round that raised significant capital for its exploration and development plans.

Up 316% so far this year, Talon Metals stock is on an impressive run in 2025, representing a high-risk, high-reward bet on the future of electric vehicles and North American domestic battery supply chains.