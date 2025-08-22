Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Canadian AI Stock to Buy Right Now: Kinaxis vs. Descartes Systems

Better Canadian AI Stock to Buy Right Now: Kinaxis vs. Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) and another Canadian AI stock are worth exploring going into the fall.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

Forget about the Magnificent Seven stocks for a moment. They’re big artificial intelligence (AI) winners that’ll likely come out on top as the multi-year AI ascent plays out. But I think that valuations are getting a tad ahead of themselves, especially as the seven mega-cap tech titans look to one-up each other with spending pledges and even the poaching of AI talent. Indeed, I have no idea if there’s a bubble in AI or tech.

Time will tell, as they say. But I think that the kind of activity we’ve witnessed in the tech sector may be symptomatic of a brewing bubble. Just because there are a few signs, though, doesn’t indicate severe overvaluation and the need for a painful crash. Either way, I think the tech titans have what it takes to stay agile if trends shift and capital doesn’t flow as freely to the firms that are leading the AI charge.

In this piece, we’ll look at two cheaper AI stocks that investors may wish to pick up if they’re looking to “buy Canadian” with their next AI stock purchase.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is best known for its supply-chain management software solutions. The stock hasn’t been all too impressive in the past two years, rising just over 16%, trailing behind most tech stocks and the broad market. Despite the choppiness, I am a fan of Kinaxis’s growth story as it continues innovating with its Maestro platform. Indeed, AI agents could change the way we think about software as a service (SaaS) as we know it.

Though Maestro isn’t yet a powerful profit driver, I do see significant upside as Kinaxis helps its customers get up to speed with agentic AI. Indeed, 2025 was supposed to be the year of agents. But I think the biggest growth from AI agents will span the next three to five years. And over that timeframe, expect firms innovating on that front to take their growth into overdrive. Supply chain management is tricky, but AI agents may be the solution to unlocking enviable efficiencies.

Of course, it’ll take time for customers to adopt profound new technologies, but once enough firms demonstrate cost savings, I think it’ll be tough to stop the snowball from rolling. Indeed, Maestro and other agentic AI platforms may be too costly not to make use of in a few years’ time once firms embrace the technology to jolt sales and boost margins.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is another AI play in the supply chain and logistics scene. With its Descartes AI Advisor, the firm is leveraging next-generation AI tech to solve very specific use cases. Indeed, with a narrowed focus, I view Descartes as a company that’s poised to monetize AI, perhaps better than the large language model makers themselves.

Indeed, once Descartes has enough resources in place to reduce the learning curve for customers, it’ll be tough to stop adoption. In the meantime, tariffs represent a roadbump for Descartes’s customers and a large near-term unknown for the firm’s coming quarters. Over the long term, though, I see Descartes as having a robust growth narrative that could help it make great leaps in the market cap leaderboard.

The stock is in a bear market, down 20%, after its impressive multi-year rally came to a halt following some tough quarters. As the firm integrates its PackageRoute acquisition, I think DSG stock stands out as a quiet AI gem that most growth investors have yet to discover. At 46.3 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), you’re paying a hefty price of admission, but I think it’s well worth the premium.

Personally, I’d be more inclined to buy Descartes than Kinaxis, primarily because of the smart deals it’s made in the past year, as well as the potential for a growth re-acceleration after tariffs become a thing of the past and all focus shifts to applied AI.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

Why This TSX Healthcare Stock Could Surprise on the Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This healthcare stock has been climbing quietly and could be a stellar buy right now.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

This IT Services Innovator Could Be the Next Hidden GEM

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This IT stock could be one of the best value buys out there.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for the ultimate growth stocks in Canada? Here is a large-cap and small-cap stock to buy if…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $500 to build new stock positions in your TFSA? These are high-quality businesses to buy right now.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

If You Like SoFi Stock, Check Out This Canadian Alternative

| Aditya Raghunath

SoFi stock is up more than 200% in the last 12 months. However, here's a TSX stock that could outperform…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

This AI-Focused TSX Stock Could Be the Next Big Tech Story

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want an AI stock that already brings in the big bucks? Here's one to add right away.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

TSX’s Long Game: Is It Positioned for Enduring Success?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX is firmly positioned for long-term success as it keeps powering through market headwinds.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Even Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Without Hesitation

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock has all the makings of a long-term AI winner, even as bubble fears grow.

Read more »