Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Fortis a Buy?

Is Fortis a Buy?

Although Fortis is one of the most popular dividend growth stocks on the TSX, is it the best stock to buy in this environment?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or someone who is just starting out, chances are you’ve heard of Fortis (TSX:FTS), one of the most well-known utility stocks in Canada and most popular dividend growth stocks that investors buy and hold for the long haul.

Fortis is one of the most popular stocks for several reasons, including its stability and long history of paying growing dividends. However, just because a stock is popular or well-known as high-quality doesn’t automatically mean it’s always worth buying.

When considering any stock, it’s essential to think long term. The path to financial success involves identifying high-quality companies, purchasing them at reasonable prices, and holding them for years while allowing compounding to do the heavy lifting.

That’s why dividend growth stocks are some of the best to buy because they not only provide income but also offer financial strength and consistency over time.

However, one of the most common mistakes new investors make is starting with the stock price. Instead, before you even look at the value of a company, you need to decide first whether it’s even a high-quality stock worth owning in the first place.

Then, once you’ve identified a high-quality company, the next step is to assess valuation and determine if now is the right time to buy or if it should go on your watch list until a better entry point appears.

So, with that in mind, let’s look at whether Fortis stock is worth buying, and whether it’s worth buying today.

There are many reasons why Fortis is so popular, such as its reliability, resiliency, and track record of 50 straight years of dividend increases. And in order for Fortis to become a reliable stock that can consistently grow and distribute its earnings, it needs a well-diversified portfolio of essential operations.

So, it’s no surprise that Fortis is one of the largest regulated utilities in North America, with operations spanning Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Furthermore, since it provides electricity and natural gas to millions of customers, it’s a critical part of everyday life and the broader economy. That essential nature of its services is what makes Fortis so defensive.

Plus, in addition to the essential nature of its operations, Fortis is especially attractive due to its scale and diversification. With operations in several different regions, it isn’t overly reliant on one jurisdiction or regulator. That helps to reduce risk, while it also still gives Fortis plenty of growth potential.

Finally, the fact that its operations are regulated by governments means that Fortis’s future revenue, earnings, cash flow and even dividend increases are all highly predictable, which is why it’s such a dependable dividend growth stock, and one of the most popular investments on the TSX.

Should you buy the utility stock today?

Whether you should buy Fortis today depends largely on its valuation as well as your investment goals. For younger investors with a longer timeline and more willingness to take on risk, Fortis may not be the most exciting choice. Instead, you might prefer higher-growth opportunities or want to consider holding just a small position for stability.

On the other hand, for investors who are closer to retirement or those building a growing passive income stream, Fortis is one of the best stocks you can own.

As for whether it’s worth buying today, looking at Fortis’ current valuation, it’s not extremely expensive, but it’s not cheap either.

Currently, Fortis is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.7 times, which is above its five-year average of 18.9 times. In addition, its forward yield of 3.5% is below its five-year average of 3.95%.

Therefore, while Fortis isn’t significantly overpriced in this environment, it is trading above its historical averages. So, although it’s one of the best stocks on the TSX to own, for most investors, the better move right now may be to keep it on your watch list and wait for a more attractive entry point.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Hack: Lock in Decades of Dividend Income With These 2 Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want your TFSA to work harder, these two dividend stocks can set you up with income that lasts…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks have the potential to deliver you a lifetime of passive income!

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Calm Your Fears About Running Out of Money in Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to avoid running out of money in retirement? Here's a trio of options that can help keep…

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer solid growth and income potential, making them no-brainer investments for the long term.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are likely to pay and increase their dividends in the coming years, making reliable investments.

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stalwart Every Canadian Should Own in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a top dividend titan that's worth buying even at these highs.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Cash Machine: 2 Monthly Payers You’ll Want to Own in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a TFSA cash machine is easier when you choose companies that pay monthly and have room to grow --…

Read more »