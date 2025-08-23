Member Login
Home » Investing » What Are the Best Canadian Defence Stocks to Buy Now?

What Are the Best Canadian Defence Stocks to Buy Now?

Canada is set to drastically increase its defence budget. Here are three stocks that could seriously benefit.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Canadian defence stocks are due for a boost. Earlier this spring, the Canadian government announced it would increase defence spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

3.5% of that spending is to be allocated to core military, and 1.5% will be allocated to military infrastructure. This is a substantial increase from years past.

For many years, the Canadian government did not hit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) minimum spend target of 2% of GDP. This change will be very beneficial for several key Canadian defence stocks. Here are three set to win from this shift.

Calian Group: A top Canadian defence stock

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is one of the best defence stocks in Canada. Over 50% of its revenues are from defence activities focused on military training, primary health service to the military, and communications technologies.

It’s a major provider to the Canadian military. If any company is to benefit from an increase in defence spending, Calian is likely to be it.

Calian has had some issues with consistency over the past couple of years. It has revised guidance several years in a row. That is largely due to a decline in its IT and cybersecurity business since the pandemic.

However, the company has a target to hit $1 billion in revenues and $125 million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the end of 2026. It’s an ambitious plan, but the increase in defence spending could really help it hit that. If it does, the stock would be very cheap today at less than 10 times earnings.

MDA Space: A new frontier of defence

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is another stock that is already benefiting from a rise in Canadian defence spending. In fact, it just announced a +$50 million contract with the Canadian Navy to develop unmanned aircraft.

MDA is a leading global developer of satellite constellations, space robotics, and components. It also has a growing geointelligence business. Space is not just the final frontier. It might be the next major battleground.

Satellites have become a crucial component in communication, data transmission, and monitoring. With space around the earth becoming ever more crowded, there is more and more room for conflict. MDA has the intellectual and manufacturing capacity to help countries and companies fortify their satellite portfolios.

The company has a massive backlog that could fuel several years of double-digit growth. While the business can be lumpy at times, it’s an attractive bet for defence exposure in Canada.

Stantec: A top infrastructure stock

Stantec (TSX:STN) is a secondary way to play the future defence spending boom in Canada. While Stantec is a diversified global engineering and design firm, it is an important supplier to the Federal government.

Currently, it has contracts to expand facilities for Canadian fighter jet squadrons in Alberta and Quebec. It is also building out a significant facility for Canada’s maritime helicopter squadron in British Columbia.

Stantec has a $7.9 billion backlog that has been supporting very solid organic growth. The company has been executing very well in the past few years. Its stock is up 240% in the past five years.

1.5% of the new defence spending can be infrastructure-related. Stantec has close connections to the Canadian and U.S. governments, which means it will get to win its fair share of these infrastructure projects. The new defence budget could provide another nice boost to Stantec’s organic growth both in the near and long term.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and Mda Space. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

4 CRA Traps That Could Reduce Your CPP Payments

| Puja Tayal

Are you relying solely on CPP payments to get by in retirement? It could be a mistake, as the CRA…

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Tech Stocks

3 Ways to Invest in AI That Will Let You Sleep at Night

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These AI ETFs can make the ups and downs of the sector easier to stomach.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

This TSX ESG Leader Might Be Your Portfolio’s Green Gem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This green energy stock still looks like one of the best undervalued options on the TSX today.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Think It’s Too Late to Buy BAM Stock? Here’s the Biggest Reason Why There’s Still Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BAM stock has been on a run, and that run is about to become a tear.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Build Monthly Income for Decades With These 3 TFSA-Friendly Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Monthly income and long-term growth are possible when you build around these three TFSA-friendly stocks.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Down 27% From 52-Week Highs, Is This TSX Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 27% from all-time highs, BIP is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 5% in…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Bank Stocks

These 2 Long-Term Bank Stocks Could Transform Your Portfolio by 2040

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian bank stocks combine strong fundamentals with reliable payouts, making them powerful long-term picks for investors with patience.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

3 Mistakes That Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

| Puja Tayal

The CRA’s tax benefits come with conditions. These mistakes can make the TFSA withdrawals taxable in a different scenario.

Read more »