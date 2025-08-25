Member Login
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $6,000 Today

Do you have $6,000 to invest today? Here are three stocks that could deliver very attractive returns in 2025 and long beyond.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

The TSX Index of stocks continues to hit new all-time highs in 2025. Banking, consumer staples, utilities, and small-cap stocks have all performed very well today. However, with such strong momentum, I would not say the Canadian market is very cheap at current levels. Consequently, Canadian investors need to be choosy about how to invest.

There are still bargains and attractive opportunities. However, you may have to search in the weeds. Likewise, you may need to have an extended time horizon for those stocks to work out.

If you have $6,000 to deploy into no-brainer buying opportunities, here are three that I would look at buying today.

A freight stock set for a big rebound

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is down in the doldrums right now. Its -35% stock performance in 2025 certainly doesn’t make it appealing to investors. However, the good news is that the stock appears to have flatlined after it dropped earlier in the year.

In fact, it is starting to see some technical momentum upward and now might be an attractive time to add. TFI’s logistics and transportation business has taken a hit from an extended freight recession in North America. Likewise, its underperforming U.S. operations have been a drag on earnings recently.

Yet TFI is an excellent operator with a great long-term record of creating shareholder value. While the stock was down, TFI was aggressively buying back stock. Despite some tough earnings results, the company continued to generate strong cash flows.

Once its debt levels come down, TFI may return to aggressive acquisition activity. It’s a stock you want to own just before the freight environment starts to improve again.

A fintech for value, income, and growth

Another stock to buy with $2,000 right now is Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL). Despite year-to-date revenues and adjusted earnings per share rising 39% and 19% respectively, its stock is down 10.15% this year.

In recent years, banks have tightened lending policies. That is sending more consumers towards non-prime lending platforms like Propel. It has its own platform, but it also offers lending-as-a-service solutions to other financial institutions.

This service is gaining strong traction from smaller banks and credit unions that don’t have the infrastructure/expertise to underwrite loans to the non-prime segment. Propel recently acquired QuidMarket, a leading non-prime lender in the United Kingdom. The U.K. and Western Europe are large, untapped markets where Propel could deploy its lending expertise.

The acquisition is having a near-term impact on lending margins. However, as it integrates the business, it will result in substantial growth and profitability.

You can buy this stock at half the valuation of its growth rate. The company also pays a fast-growing dividend. It has a bit of everything: growth, value, and income.

A stock that could have out-of-this-world returns

Another stock to buy with $2,000 is MDA Space (TSX:MDA). Of the mix, this is the most expensive stock. Keep its valuation in mind when starting to build a position and add gradually.

Yet, MDA is one of the best stocks in Canada for exposure to the growing space industry. It is an expert manufacturer of specialized low-orbit satellite constellations. Only a few companies have the expertise, talent, and facilities that MDA has. Consequently, it has been making some substantial project wins in the past few years.

Given that it is a contract manufacturer, MDA’s results can be lumpy. However, it is projecting 45% growth in 2025. A huge +$5 billion backlog could continue to push ~20% growth for several years to come. If it can continue to sustain that growth, there is still considerable upside in the future for shareholders.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Mda Space, Propel, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

