Is Cineplex Stock a Buy While it's Below $11?

Cineplex stock is down almost 80% from all-time highs, making it attractive to value investors in August 2025.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies.
Valued at a market cap of $680 million, Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is Canada’s leading entertainment and media company operating through three main segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment.

It operates movie theatres with food services and alternative programming like opera and sporting events. It also provides digital platforms, including cineplex.com and a mobile app for tickets and movie information, plus advertising and digital signage solutions for retail locations.

Moreover, Cineplex runs entertainment venues like The Rec Room and Playdium, offering gaming, dining, and live entertainment experiences. Additionally, it operates the Scene+ loyalty program, allowing customers to earn and redeem points across various entertainment services and partner locations.

Similar to other entertainment stocks, Cineplex was also decimated during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the company to increase debt and equity capital to sustain its cash burn rates. Today, the TSX stock is down 80% from all-time highs, grossly underperforming the broader markets.

So, let’s see if you should own Cineplex stock right now.

Should you buy, sell, or hold Cineplex stock right now?

Cineplex delivered solid second-quarter (Q2) results, achieving its first four consecutive months of +$50 million box office revenues since 2019, which indicates a sustained recovery in theatrical exhibition. Its revenue in Q2 surged 30.5% year over year to $361.8 million. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) jumped from just $0.9 million to $33.4 million, driven by operating leverage and higher footfalls.

Cineplex stated that its attendance grew by 33% to 11.6 million guests while metrics such as Box Office per Patron and Concession per Patron ($10.04) reached all-time quarterly records.

Premium experiences now account for 46.2% of box office revenue, up from 41.4% previously, indicating consumers’ willingness to pay for enhanced theatrical experiences. The CineClub membership program has surpassed 200,000 members and is driving increased frequency and spending, creating a more predictable revenue base.

Cineplex’s diversified revenue model beyond theatrical exhibition provides additional stability. The media business grew despite challenging advertising conditions, as digital signage expanded into the U.S. through a 10-year North Carolina Education Lottery agreement.

Location-based entertainment revenue increased 13% with healthy margins, while management’s recent restructuring program should generate $10 million in annual savings.

However, investors should consider certain risks before investing in CGX stock, which include the industry’s historical volatility, dependence on film content quality and release schedules, as well as broader economic uncertainties that impact discretionary spending.

The upcoming CEO transition adds leadership uncertainty as Ellis Jacob retires in 2026. Additionally, the company still faces litigation regarding online booking fees.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

With improving liquidity, strong cash generation, and management’s confidence in the second half slate, including major franchises like Avatar and Wicked, Cineplex stock appears well-positioned to capitalize on the theatrical recovery.

Analysts tracking Cineplex stock forecast revenue to rise from $1.33 billion in 2024 to $1.57 billion in 2027. Comparatively, it is forecast to end 2027 with a free cash flow of $75 million, up from $40 million in 2025.

If the TSX stock is priced at 10 times forward free cash flow, it could surge more than 10% over the next 12 months. However, analysts remain bullish and expect it to gain 25% from current levels, given consensus price targets.

