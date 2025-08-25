Member Login
Why This Electric Mobility Firm Is More Than Just a Trend

There’s more to this powerful energy stock than meets the eye.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) has been a name synonymous with hydrogen fuel cells for decades. While it has seen its share of market hype and disappointment, the latest shift in strategy suggests it’s aiming to be more than just another clean-tech headline. The energy stock has spent the past year climbing from lows near $1.44 to highs above $3.10 before settling around $2.45, showing signs of renewed investor interest even in a volatile market for alternative energy plays. So let’s look at whether you should consider adding this to your watchlist.

Into earnings

The company’s second quarter of 2025 offered a mixed but telling picture. Revenue rose 11% year over year to $17.8 million, driven largely by bus and rail deliveries in North America and Europe. Gross margins improved by a striking 24 points, landing at a still-negative 8%, thanks to lower manufacturing overhead from last year’s restructuring. Those improvements didn’t stop the energy stock from posting an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $30.6 million, but the trajectory is moving in the right direction.

What’s new this time is a clearly defined turnaround plan. In July, Ballard announced a strategic realignment aimed at achieving positive cash flow by the end of 2027. That includes cutting annualized operating costs by about 30%, simplifying the product portfolio to focus on strengths, and pursuing more disciplined pricing strategies. The energy stock is also capping capital expenditures and leaning into cost reduction initiatives like Project Forge to lower unit costs.

This is a significant shift from the past, where Ballard’s broad pursuit of multiple markets sometimes stretched resources thin. The sharper focus could help it win in areas where hydrogen fuel cells are already gaining traction. These include heavy-duty transportation and marine applications. In fact, after the quarter ended, Ballard secured one of its largest-ever marine orders from eCap and Samskip. That’s a sign customers in specialized markets see its technology as ready for prime time.

Considerations

Financially, Ballard’s balance sheet is one of its strongest assets. It ended the quarter with $550 million in cash and only $23.7 million in debt. That cushion buys management time to execute the restructuring without facing immediate financing pressures. Cash used in operations was $20.3 million, a meaningful improvement from the $35.1 million outflow a year earlier, showing that the cost discipline is starting to stick.

The challenge, of course, is turning technology leadership into sustainable profitability. The order backlog stood at $146.2 million at the end of Q2, down 7% from Q1 as order intake slowed. The near-term risk is that delays in hydrogen infrastructure build-out or slower adoption by fleet operators could weigh on revenue growth. Even as the company trims expenses.

Yet, the long-term story still holds appeal. Governments and industries worldwide continue to invest heavily in zero-emission transportation solutions. Hydrogen fuel cells are carving out a niche where battery-electric solutions struggle, such as in long-haul routes, heavy payloads, and 24/7 operations. Ballard’s focus on these high-value segments could position it as a market leader when adoption curves steepen.

Bottom line

For now, the energy stock remains speculative, but it’s also one of the few publicly traded pure plays on fuel cell mobility with a substantial cash reserve and a clear plan to bridge the gap to profitability. If management executes and the market tailwinds hold, Ballard could transition from an energy stock investors trade on potential to one they hold for performance.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

