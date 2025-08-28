Member Login
Home » Investing » If You Bought 100 Shares of High-Yielding BCE, This Is How Much Passive Income You’d Get in 1 Year 

If You Bought 100 Shares of High-Yielding BCE, This Is How Much Passive Income You’d Get in 1 Year 

Discover how BCE’s journey from telco to techno influences its dividend policy and overall market performance.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
a person searches for information on the internet

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • 5 stocks our experts like better than BCE.
  • Despite these hurdles, BCE is strategically refocusing on business services and AI-driven growth, aiming to boost free cash flow and potentially grow dividend in the future, making it a viable long-term investment.
  • BCE experienced a significant 56% dividend cut due to regulatory changes, high debt, and macroeconomic challenges during its transition from a telecom to a tech-focused company.

Two months back this stock was offering a $3.99 annual dividend per share, or an 11.5% yield as it traded near its 14-year low. High-yielding stocks carry risks of dividend cuts, and for BCE (TSX:BCE), it was imminent.

BCE was undergoing a turnaround from telco to techno with a heavily leveraged balance sheet and high interest expenses. The weak macroeconomic environment, slowing immigration, and a price war delayed the outcome of the turnaround, which cost BCE a 56% dividend cut and a change in dividend policy.

BCE’s journey from high yields to sustainable yields

Things weren’t rosy for BCE even before 2024, when a new regulation disrupted the telecom industry competition. Between 2020 and 2022, BCE spent $14 billion in capital expenditures (capex) on 5G network infrastructure to get the first-mover advantage. It took the risk of increasing its leverage and raising its dividend payout ratio beyond 100% thinking that it would later cash out on the infrastructure.

BCEDividend payout
2025*105%
2024125%
2023111%
2022108%
2021105%
202089%

However, BCE’s plan hit a setback in April 2022 when the Bank of Canada spiked the interest rate from 0.25% to 5%. It faced another setback in August 2024 when the telecom regulator mandated BCE to share its infrastructure with competitors at wholesale prices, disrupting its return on $14 billion in capex. The company continues to request that the regulator overturn the decision.

Simultaneously, BCE started restructuring its business, reducing its exposure to the regulated space and increasing its exposure in the technology space. It divested non-core businesses – radio stations, The Source stores – slashed over 4,000 jobs, and acquired a US internet services provider, Ziply Fibre.

However, macro headwinds are delaying the restructuring as it is tough to find the right buyer and right price for its capital-intensive businesses in a weak market. The perfect example is the delay in the sale of Northwestel for $1 billion.

To sustain this delay, BCE resorted to a 56% dividend cut to channel its cash flow into $1.8 billion in interest expense and acquisitions. That explains the dip in the dividend yield.

Why is BCE still a good stock to invest in for the long term?

BCE is now focused on reducing its costs and balance sheet debt. Thus, it has reduced the long-term dividend payout target to 40–55% of free cash flow (FCF) from the previous 65–75%.

It plans to increase FCF by focusing on business services, such as Ateko managed services, cybersecurity, and Bell AI Fabric, which caters to colocation and data centre connectivity services. Bell AI Fabric launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in June.

The second quarter’s revenue reflects the shift in focus. Its Communication and Technology Services (CTS) revenue surged 1% as an increase in internet and business services revenue more than offset a 0.3% decline in wireless revenue. Bell Media revenue surged 3.8% as an increase in digital ad and DTC subscription revenue offset a decline in broadcast TV and radio station revenue.

The company has bottomed out, and now the restructuring effect is showing. BCE has tweaked its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Instead of offering treasury shares, it is buying back shares from the market and distributing them as DRIP shares, which will help it reduce equity dilution. 

How much annual passive income can this stock give? 

If you buy 100 shares of BCE for $3,408 in 2025, you can get $175 in annual passive income at an annualized $1.75 dividend per share. The company may not grow its dividend in 2026. However, it could accelerate its dividend growth once the high-margin AI and cybersecurity business boosts FCF. It did so in the past. After slashing dividends by 48% in 2008, BCE increased the dividend by 116% in 2009 to make up for the cut. History could repeat itself.

Among Canadian telcos, BCE offers shareholders exposure to the US markets and data centre connectivity. It has partnered with HIVE Digital Technologies, BUZZ high-performance computing, and Perplexity to provide AI infrastructure. I am bullish on its AI focus, which could be a catalyst for its profit margins in two to five years.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

TSX Volatility? These 2 Stocks Could Be the Most Reliable for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Volatility may come and go, but the strength in these two TSX dividend stocks could last across decades.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE’s Ultra-High Dividend Yield Worth the Risk?

| Daniel Da Costa

Is BCE still the same high-quality dividend stock as in the past, or should you be concerned about its yield?

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

These Are My 5 Favourite Dividend Stocks to Buy Now 

| Puja Tayal

Staying invested in these Canadian stocks can increase your long-term yield.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Only got $300 to invest? Put it into these three defensive dividend stocks to outlast any potential market turmoil.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

The Best REITs I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be some of the best ways to create passive income each month, and these three look like the…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for stocks that won't keep you up at night? These are the top three to consider.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Own Loblaw Stock? This Is the 1 Thing to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock just made a big move, so is it still a buy?

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock a Buy After its Exciting Earnings?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) stock has delivered 102% in total returns in three years. Recent earnings point to sustained growth…

Read more »