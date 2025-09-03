The Easiest Way to Build Wealth in Canada’s Stock Market

Building wealth in the stock market can seem complicated, especially in Canada where so many choices exist. But sometimes the simplest option is also the smartest. If you want an easy, no-fuss way to grow your money over time, Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN) might be the most powerful wealth-building tool around.

About VCN

VCN is about as straightforward as it gets. It gives you instant exposure to the entire Canadian stock market of large, mid, and small caps through one low-cost investment. Think of it like owning a slice of almost every major company trading on the TSX.

And that growth has been solid. Over the past year, the exchange traded fund (ETF) is up nearly 19.5%, with its price moving from around $46 to just under $57 at the time of writing. That’s despite interest rate worries, economic uncertainty, and headlines that would normally rattle investors. VCN kept on doing its thing, quietly reflecting the overall strength of the Canadian market.

A big part of that performance comes from the top holdings. The largest TSX companies by market cap are all in the mix. These are companies that help fuel the economy, and VCN owns them all in proportion to their size. So when the broader market climbs, so does the ETF. It also means when volatility hits one sector, the others help cushion the blow.

More to come

The real appeal here isn’t just the past year, but the long-term potential. Since its launch in 2013, VCN has delivered strong total returns that track closely with the Canadian economy. And with a management fee of just 0.05%, you keep more of your gains. That’s a game-changer over time. While many mutual funds or even active ETFs eat away at returns with higher fees, VCN keeps it lean.

Another bonus is the yield. At 2.5%, VCN provides consistent quarterly income from dividends paid by its underlying companies. You can reinvest those dividends to compound your wealth, or take the cash and spend it. Either way, the payout is dependable and backed by the biggest businesses in the country. And right now, $7,000 invested would create about $175 in dividends each year!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT VCN $57.10 122 $1.44 $175.68 Quarterly $6,966.20

Of course, there are risks. Being tied to the Canadian market means VCN is heavily exposed to financials, energy, and materials. If Canada enters a deep recession or those sectors get hit hard, the ETF won’t be immune. Still, owning the entire market limits the risk of betting on one company or theme that doesn’t pan out.

Foolish takeaway

The beauty of VCN is its simplicity. You don’t need to be glued to financial news or second-guess when to buy or sell. You can set up automatic contributions and let the market do the heavy lifting. Over time, the ups tend to outweigh the downs. That’s how compounding works, and it’s why long-term investors who stay the course usually come out ahead.

With over $10 billion in assets and exposure to more than 150 stocks, VCN has become a go-to for Canadians looking for a low-maintenance path to wealth. Whether you’re just starting out or adding to an investment portfolio, it’s a strong backbone for any portfolio. So if you’re tired of trying to beat the market, maybe it’s time to just own it. Let VCN do the work while you focus on life. Because when it comes to building wealth in Canada, slow, steady, and simple often wins the race.