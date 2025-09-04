Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 4

The TSX notched a fifth straight record close Wednesday, and today’s session could hinge on U.S. economic signals.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX hit a record high for the fifth day in a row, even as oil and copper prices tumbled.
  • Alimentation Couche‑Tard led gains after stronger‑than‑expected results, with tech, mining, and real estate also lifting the market.
  • U.S. jobs numbers, service-sector data, and commodity prices may help set the tone for today’s market open.

Despite sharp declines in crude oil and copper prices, Canadian stocks continued to edge higher on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings fueled hopes for more interest rate cuts in the near term. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 136 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 28,751 — marking its fifth straight record close.

Even as healthcare stocks fell sharply, solid gains in most other key sectors, including technology, mining, and real estate, kept the TSX firmly in record territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) climbed by 6.3% to $73.58 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in ATD stock came a day after the Laval-headquartered retailer posted stronger-than-expected July quarter financial results.

While Couche-Tard’s adjusted earnings slipped 6% year over year to US$0.78 per share last quarter, its revenue trends were encouraging with merchandise and service sales climbing 4.5% to US$4.7 billion, led by a 4.1% same-store gain in Canada and 3.8% in Europe. Similarly, the company’s quarterly gross profit rose 4.4% to US$3.3 billion, fueled by better food execution, efficiency gains, and synergies from recent acquisitions like GetGo. Despite recent gains, however, ATD stock is still down 8% on a year-to-date basis.

Celestica, First Quantum Minerals, and Capstone Copper were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each jumping by at least 4%.

In contrast, Baytex Energy, Bausch Health, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Vermilion Energy slid by at least 3% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, Enbridge, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board fell sharply in early Thursday trading, which could add pressure to the resource-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. non-farm employment and non-manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers index) this morning for clues on the health of the world’s largest economy.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Transcontinental and Enghouse Systems will announce their latest quarterly results today after the market closing bell.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Transcontinental, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Read on to find out what's happening on the TSX today!

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After four straight months of gains and a strong August finish, firm commodities could help drive the TSX even higher…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Stock Market

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Over SoFi

| Brian Paradza, CFA

SoFi stock's +300% run is impressive, but its valuation is sky-high. These two undervalued Canadian stocks have stronger growth and…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

3 Stocks Set to Beat the TSX This Year

| Robin Brown

These three TSX stocks have outperformed the Index by more than 3X in 2025. Here's why they could continue to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a volatile session, the TSX ended at a record high as traders today look to PCE data and corporate…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s How Much a $250 Monthly Investment in an S&P 500 ETF Could Grow Over the Long Term

| Brian Paradza, CFA

It's possible to dollar-cost average a $250 monthly investment into a million-dollar retirement portfolio. Here's how an S&P 500 ETF…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX set another record high on Wednesday, as today’s spotlight turns to more bank earnings alongside U.S. GDP data.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

All-Time Highs Got You Worried? Where Smart Canadian Money Can Go Now

| Kay Ng

If you're worried about a frothy market, here are several things you can do!

Read more »