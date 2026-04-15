After hitting a six-week high on softer U.S. wholesale inflation numbers, the TSX may see pressure today as oil falls to multi-week lows as geopolitical updates remain on investors’ radar.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 15

Expectations of renewed U.S.-Iran discussions may affect TSX energy stocks at the open today, with stable metals providing some relief as investors monitor geopolitical news.

Canadian stocks rose for a third consecutive day, fueled by hopeful U.S.-Iran talks and cooler U.S. wholesale inflation, lifting the TSX Composite Index by 223 points.

Canadian stocks trended higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as hopes of renewed U.S.-Iran negotiations and significantly cooler-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation data boosted investor confidence. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rallied by 223 points, or 0.7%, for the day to settle at 34,102 — reaching its highest closing level in six weeks.

The latest U.S. producer price index (PPI) led to improved investor sentiment despite a headline increase in overall producer prices. The latest report showed that PPI rose 0.5% in March, but the core measure — which excludes food, energy, and trade services — advanced at a more moderate pace of 0.2%, suggesting underlying inflation pressures are easing.

As a result, interest rate-sensitive TSX sectors, such as technology, financials, and consumer cyclicals, saw renewed buying despite weakness in consumer staples and utility stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock surged by over 8% to around $278 per share, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day. The rally came after BOND, a high-end fractional private aviation club, announced it is expanding its commitment to Bombardier aircraft and services to as much as US$5 billion.

The agreement includes new firm orders and upgrades to 24 aircraft options to Bombardier’s flagship Global 8000 jets, along with accelerated delivery timelines for 2027. The move highlighted strong demand in the ultra-premium private jet segment, where supply continues to lag rising interest from wealthy customers. Bombardier stock climbed, extending its year-to-date gains to more than 19%, as investors reacted positively to the large-scale order and improving demand visibility for its high-margin business jet portfolio.

Strengthening gold and silver prices also drove mining stocks like Aya Gold & Silver, AbraSilver Resource, and Discovery Silver up by at least 7.2% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, Ero Copper, Strathcona Resources, and Methanex were the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, as they plunged by at least 4.6% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Ivanhoe Mines, Cenovus Energy, and Telus stood out as the most active stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil prices plunged to their lowest level in weeks in early morning trading on Wednesday amid easing concerns about further supply disruptions and renewed optimism around potential diplomatic progress. Reports indicated that U.S.-Iran talks could resume as early as Thursday, with U.S. president Donald Trump suggesting the conflict is “very close” to ending, which helped calm energy markets after recent volatility.

For Canadian investors, this could weigh on TSX-listed energy stocks at the open today, while firm metals could offer some relief.

While no major economic releases are due, investors will remain highly reactive to geopolitical headlines, as any confirmation of resumed negotiations or a breakthrough deal could further stabilize commodities and support broader market gains.

Market movers on the TSX today